Sana Khan Clarifies Being Dragged By Her Husband At Baba Siddique’s Iftar Party

Former actress Sana Khan whose video from Baba Siddique's party has gone viral where her husband Mufti Anas Saiyad was seen holding her hand and she can be heard saying that she is tired and can't wal

Former actress Sana Khan whose video from Baba Siddique’s party has gone viral where her husband Mufti Anas Saiyad was seen holding her hand and she can be heard saying that she is tired and can’t walk further. However, Sana has clarified that there is nothing to worry about her or come to any conclusion as it was all because the couple lost contact with the driver.

Many netizens have expressed their concern and said that it is unjustified to drag a pregnant woman like this. She wrote on social media, “This video just came to my notice. And I know it looks weird to all my lovely brothers and sisters and to me in fact. We lost contact with the driver and car once we came out and I was standing for longer than usual and started sweating and was uncomfortable, so he quickly wanted to get me in so I could sit and have water and some air. I was the one to tell him to let’s go in quick as we didn’t want to disturb the paps who were there clicking pics of all the guests. So just a request, plz don’t think otherwise. Thank you all once again for ur concern. Loads of love to everyone here.”

Former actress, Sana Khan tied the knot with Gujarat-based businessman, Mufti Anas Saiyad, on November 20, 2020. And now, she is pregnant with her first child and is due in June 2023. Sana left the glamour world after getting married and shifted her inclination towards her religion.

