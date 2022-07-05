Bigg Boss fame former actress Sana Khan and her husband Anas Saiyad are in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, for her first Hajj. The actress shared videos and pics giving a glimpse of her time there. Taking to Instagram, Sana shared a video as she and husband seek blessings at the holy mosque. In the clip, both Sana and Anas were dressed in white outfits.Also Read - Lovebirds Aly Goni- Jasmin Bhasin Slay Their Airport Look In Comfy Outfits- See Pics

She wrote in caption: Siwaye Allah ke Duniya Mai Aisi Koi Takat Nahin Jo Insaan Se Kuch Cheen Le, Ya Ata Kare 🤲🏻 This whole vibe of coming to Allah's house is soooo fulfilling ♥️ May Allah make it easy for everyone who r here performing their Umrah and Hajj 😊 JazakAllah khair @alkhalidtours for your hospitality words will never be enough for what you and ur abbu does for hajji's.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saiyad Sana Khan (@sanakhaan21)

Earlier an emotional Sana shared a video informing fans that God has accepted their prayer for Hajj as she left for Mecca from Mumbai airport. Sana added, “It’s my first Hajj. It is a dream that God has fulfilled. God willing, I’d be there in a few days. It’s amazing.” Sana captioned the video as, “Allah ka Ehsan…I don’t have words to express my feelings…Allah hum sabka hajj kabool kare aur issey asaan kare…Ameen.”

Sana Khan and husband leave for Mecca

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saiyad Sana Khan (@sanakhaan21)

Sana also posted photos of her arrival at the holy city on Twitter, she wrote: Thank you so much @faadanish for such an amazing and warm welcome. You definitely made my Hajj landing worth remembering. Alhamdullilah Jazakallah khair.

Jazakallah khair @MHSACO 🙌🏻#sanakhan #hajj #SaudiArabia #altanfeethi pic.twitter.com/57Zspw4Dta — Saiyad Sana Khan (@sanaak21) July 3, 2022

Sana Khan became a household name after her stint in Bigg Boss Season 6. She has also been a part of various films, including Salman Khan’s Jai Ho. However the former actress surprised everyone by announcing that she is quitting showbiz, citing religious reasons in October, 2020 , a month later in November, she married Anad Saiyad.