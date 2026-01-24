Sana Khan refuses to pose solo with Baseer Ali during podcast shoot, video sparks online debate – Watch

Former actor Sana Khan, who quit the entertainment industry in 2020, is once again in the spotlight — this time for a viral video from the shoot of her podcast Raunak-E-Ramzan. Sana hosts the show with her husband, Mufti Anas Sayed, and the couple is gearing up to bring season 2 to audiences this year.

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Baseer Ali is set to appear as a guest on the upcoming season, and the trio recently shot an episode together. However, a brief moment during their interaction with the paparazzi has now taken over social media.

Viral moment at the shoot

In the viral video, Sana, Anas, and Baseer are seen posing together for the cameras. When photographers ask Sana to pose only with Baseer, she clearly refuses. She is heard saying, “Nahi main aise photos nahi…” Responding calmly, Baseer adds, “Hum log itne hie distance pe rahenge. Yeh hamara group hai.”

The exchange appears respectful and composed, with both maintaining distance and choosing to pose as a group. The clip ends with the trio moving away together as photographers continue clicking pictures.

Watch the video here:

Netizens divided over Sana’s stance

As expected, the video triggered strong reactions online. While some users praised Sana for standing by her beliefs, others criticised and trolled her decision.

One netizen commented, “Paraye mard k sath pose nhi dungi bt paps ko bina parde k back to back pose dungi (sic).” Another Instagram user wrote, “Hate story 3 ka screen yad aa gaya (sic).”

On the other hand, several users came out in support of Sana. One comment read, “So proud of u Sana khan! U maintained the Islamic law in a world where things r so worst to handle. Very proud of u. Sath me ye batla reporter bol raha tha photo lene ko baseer aur sana ko and said no! Hats off respect for u (sic).” The comments section continues to reflect a clear divide in public opinion.

Life after leaving showbiz

Sana Khan left the entertainment industry in October 2020, announcing on social media that she had decided to quit acting to “serve humanity and follow the order of her Creator.” Since then, she has largely stayed away from films and television, focusing on faith-based content and social initiatives.

In her personal life, Sana and Mufti Anas Sayed welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Saiyad Tariq Jamil, in 2023. In 2025, the couple was blessed with another son, Saiyad Hasan Jamil.

While Sana continues to stay away from mainstream entertainment, moments like these ensure she remains a talking point — for her choices, beliefs, and the conversations they spark online.