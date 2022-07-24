Former TV actor Sana Khan appeared in a number of reality shows and daily soap operas. After her relationship with choreographer Melvin Louis, which had been the buzz of the town, ended, Sana fell into depression. Her decision to leave the entertainment profession in 2020 stunned everyone. In a lengthy Instagram statement, Sana stated that she is deciding to ‘help humanity and fulfil the command of the creator.’Also Read - Sana Khan Performs First Hajj With Husband Mufti Anas Saiyad In Mecca- Pics & Videos Inside

Sana Khan broke down in tears when talking about how the Hajj changed her and how lucky she felt to have been selected for it at the proper time in an interview with Muttawiffy Hujjaj. On her Instagram, Sana posted the interview video, in which she can be heard stating that she decided to leave the entertainment industry because it was one of her aspirations.

Sana Khan claimed that she occasionally had dreams about graves burning, but they weren’t dreaming about empty graves; instead, she saw herself being burned in the flames. She said, “In Ramadan 2019, I used to see a burning grave in my dreams. I used to see myself in that burning and blazing grave.”

Sana Khan on Leaving Fame, Name And Money

She also added, “In my past life of course, I had everything, name, fame, money. I could do anything and everything that I wanted but one thing that was missing was peace in my heart. I was like everything but why am I not happy? It was very tough and there were days of depression, there were days when I would get God’s message, his signs.”

Sana Khan Chose to Wear Hijab

Sana Khan also stated that she will never remove her hijab. She added, “You don’t want your last day to be the first day of your hijab.” She recalled a saying that read, “Allah doesn’t want anyone to even see the shape of a dead woman and that’s why they are covered in five pieces of clothes.”

In a private ceremony, Sana Khan married Mufti Anas Saiyed, a businessman from Surat, in November 2020.

