Actor Sana Khan's marriage was the most talked topic in 2020. She quit Bollywood, glamour and married a Muslim cleric Mufti Anas Saiyad in a traditional private wedding in November. The couple love each other and share pictures of each other. On Saturday, Anas Saiyad took to Instagram to share an unseen picture from their wedding and thanked his god for giving him a beautiful wife. He also mentioned that the beauty of a wife is bringing him close to paradise. "The most beautiful wife is not the one who suits you, but the one who brings you closer to paradise. Allah ne bahot karam ka faisala farmaya 🤲", read the caption.

The wedding picture shows Sana in red bridal lehenga walking with Anas with their backs to the camera.

Sana recently celebrated new year on social media by sharing a post saying goodbye to 2020. She posted another wedding pic of the two posing for the camera. She wrote: “I wanted a perfect ending and indeed this is the perfect & happy ending to 2020 🎊💥 Thank you for accepting me in ur life with soooo much of love, happiness & trust @anas_saiyad20 ♥️ I will give my best to be the best for you n give the best to you 🌹In Sha Allah”.

Sana Khan spoke on her marriage in a recent interview with Bombay Times. Sana said that her husband is the kind of man she wanted in her life and someone who is God’s blessing for her. “I have prayed for years for a man like him in my life. What I liked best about him is that he is shareef and unn mein haya hai. He is not judgmental,” she said.

Sana Khan had quit the industry a few months back and also deleted all her pictures from photoshoots. This happened after she broke up with choregrapher Melvin Louis and also accused him of abusing her physically. When the news of her wedding was revealed, a section of people thought of this as a rebound relationship but Sana clarified that she has taken an important and well-thought decision.