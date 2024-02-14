Sana Nawaz Praises Daisy Shah's Journey In Film Industry Writes, 'She Is An Inspiration To Many'- See Post

Home

Renowned Pakistani actress Sana Nawaz, recently shared a word of thanks to one of his colleagues Daisy Shah through in Instagram post. Read along to find out what the actress wrote.

Mumbai: Daisy Shah began her journey in the entertainment field as a background dancer, displaying her remarkable dancing abilities in different Bollywood songs. Her love for dance and her unwavering drive to succeed in the industry led to her transition into acting.

Daisy Shah’s breakthrough came when she caught the eye of renowned actor Salman Khan, who offered her the chance to star in the movie “Jai Ho.” This marked her debut as a leading actress in Bollywood. Despite being a newcomer, Daisy Shah captivated audiences with her performance and on-screen presence, not only in India but also globally.

Renowned Pakistani actress Sana Nawaz, who was also a background dancer in the show “Khule Aasmaan Ke Neeche” where Daisy was part of the dance troupe, praised Daisy’s incredible journey on her Instagram. Sana wrote, “From being a junior dancer to becoming a Bollywood lead, Daisy Shah’s journey is a testament to her resilience, talent, and undeniable star power. Her vibrant cameo in ‘Khulay Aasman Ke Neechay’ was just the beginning of the remarkable chapters she would write in the Bollywood storybook. In a world that often sets limits, Daisy Shah surpassed expectations, shattering barriers and emerging as a shining example of determination and elegance. Her transformation from the background to the spotlight is not only a personal triumph but also an inspiration to aspiring artists everywhere. (sic)”

She further added, “Her evolution from the backdrop to the spotlight is not just a personal triumph but an inspiration to aspiring artists everywhere. ‘Khulay Aasman Ke Neechay’ was one of the first brushstrokes where she first painted the hues of her Bollywood journey. Today, as she commands the screen as a lead artist, Daisy’s story reminds us that dreams know no boundaries and hard work paves the way for extraordinary success. Here’s to the incredible growth of a Bollywood star, an inspiration to those who dare to dream big, work hard, and believe in their own magic. Keep shining, Daisy Shah #DaisyShah #BollywoodJourney #KhulayAasmanKeNeechay #Inspiration #DreamBig #SANA (sic).”

Take a look at Sana Nawaz’s Instagram Post:

Since then, Daisy Shah has appeared in numerous successful movies and has established herself as a skilled actress in the entertainment industry. Her commitment to her craft and her capacity to depict a variety of characters have garnered her acclaim and admiration from both critics and fans. Daisy Shah’s path is a testament to the idea that hard work, persistence, and talent can enable individuals to overcome obstacles and fulfill their aspirations.

Her journey from being a background dancer to a leading Bollywood actress is an inspiration to aspiring artists striving to leave their mark in the industry. As Daisy Shah continues to seek new opportunities and take on demanding roles, her journey serves as a reminder that with enthusiasm, resolve, and the right chances, anyone can accomplish their objectives and establish a reputation for themselves in the realm of Bollywood.

(This information has been collated from a Press Release)

