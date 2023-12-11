Home

Sana Breaks Silence on Special Relationship With Vicky, Makes First Official Statement Post Eviction From Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss 17 contestant Sana Raees Khan spilled the beans on her equation with Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain. Take a look a what Sana had to say after she got evicted from the house.

Bigg Boss 17: High court advocate Sana Raees Khan was the latest contestant to face eviction from Bigg Boss 17. Following her eviction from the house, the celebrity lawyer talked to the media and commented on her equation with the contestants inside the house. Sana, who bonded well with Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande’s husband, mentioned things would have been different for her and Vicky if Ankita wasn’t inside the house.

While speaking to DNA about her ‘unnamed relation’ with Vicky, Sana said it was all about those pieces of advice that he gave during their conversations. For those who aren’t following the show, Vicky and Sana were spotted holding hands in an episode after which even the show’s host, Salman Khan schooled them and warned Ankit against the increasing proximity between the two contestants.

Bigg Boss 17: Sana Raees on Her Equation With Vicky Jain

During the conversation, Sana said, “Vicky mujhse yeh bol rahe they ki tum jiske saath connect karti ho, uske saath zyada raho, tum khush rahogi. But maine bola tha ki main jiske saath connect karti hu, woh already kisi connection (Ankita Lokhande) ke saath aaya hai. (Vicky was telling me that if you want to be happier, connect with people you like and then stay with them more. But, I told him the only person I wanted to connect with already has a connection).”

She continued to defend her relationship with Vicky. Sana said, “Agar woh akele aaye hote, toh jaise main Mannara ke saath thi, waise Vicky ke saath hoti poora time. (If he had come alone, I would have been with Vicky the whole time, just like I was with Mannara).”

Take a look at what Sana Raees Shared In the Interview: Watch Video

Sana Raees and Vicky Jain’s ‘Un-named’ Relationship in Bigg Boss 17

In the same interview, Sana talked about her elimination and mentioned how she understood the game pretty late. Meanwhile, Sana-Vicky’s video in which they were seen holding hands during a conversation went viral on the internet. A section of the fans seemed furious and claimed that Sana was ‘playing her game with a married man to get the attention in the house.’

In the show, when she was confronted after the incident, Sana was asked if she had a crush on Vicky. She said, “I can’t stoop so low. Agar aisa hota toh you would have seen me 24X7 with him, because he used to enjoy spending time with me, but main uske saath zyada nahi baith thi.”

Now, the contestants who are left to compete for the title include, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, Anurag Dobhal and Munawar Faruqui. Who are you rooting for? Watch this space to get more updates on Bigg Boss Season 17!

