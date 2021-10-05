New Delhi: The much-awaited trailer of Vidyut Jammwal’s actioner, “Sanak: Hope Under Siege” is out and fans are super thrilled about the movie.Also Read - Who is Nandita Mahtani, Vidyut Jammwal's Gorgeous Bride-to-be?

The action thriller is all set to release on Disney plus Hotstar on October 15, this year. Helmed by Kanishk Varma, the trailer of the action-packed entertainer looks absolutely promising. The expectations from the fans are high now!

In Sanak, Vidyut gets into action mode to save the love of his life and other hostages from a hospital under attack. Well, the film will clash with Taapsee Pannu's "Rashmi Rocket" on Zee5, on October 15.

The trailer of the film gives glimpses of mind-blowing action sequences and a gripping story wherein a group of intruders take over a hospital. Rukmini Maitra, who plays Vidyut Jammwal’s love interest in the film is one of the hostages. The Commando actor then gets on a mission to rescue everyone in this super engaging narrative.

Interestingly, “Sanak: Hope Under Siege” marks the Bollywood debut of Bengali actress, Rukmini Maitra.

Check Out The Trailer Here:

Meanwhile sharing the trailer of Sanak on Instagram, Vidyut Jammwal wrote, “Dekho meri #Sanak. #SanakTrailer out! Streaming from 15th October only on @disneyplushotstar #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex (sic).”

Check Out Some of The Fans’ Reactions Here:

Kuch bhi bollo yaar, hardcore action movies ka kuch alag hee maza rehta hai.

Don’t hv much hope from story or acting, but the action looks sleek yet raw.

Shud be a treat for action movie lovers.#SanakTrailer#Sanak#VidyutJammwal@VidyutJammwalhttps://t.co/5rbjjjVJ6j — honest.views (@views_honest) October 5, 2021

Sanak | Official Trailer | Vidyut Jammwal | Rukmini Maitra | Chandan San… https://t.co/YSCh3mHj1i via @YouTube This guy action 🗡️is on another level as always 😍😍

Waiting for his movie#VidyutJammwal — Mohaimin U/L Jobair (@MJRocks_23) October 5, 2021

I really liked #SANAK trailer starring #VidyutJammwal & #ChandanRoySanyal. It’s IMPRESSIVE. Superb ACTION!

The only negative thing is that it’s releasing on #DisneyPlusHotstar, and you know the history of films directly premiering on this platform 🙈 Hope it’s really a good film. — Aavishkar Gawande (@aavishhkar) October 5, 2021

Bollywood should use this guy as much as possible… 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#VidyutJammwal — ABDUL REHMAN (@Teresematlab) October 5, 2021

All About The Film

Talking about the Sanak, Vidyut Jammwal, in one of his media interviews, said, “The film was shot during the pandemic time and as every other Indian, we went to work and we have come up with this film. Once you watch it, I can guarantee you that it will inspire you to be a better version of yourself and to help people around you.”

The much anticipated film also features Neha Dhupia in the role of a cop and Chandan Roy Sanyal as the antagonist.

We are totally excited about this one. What about you?