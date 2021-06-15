Bengaluru: Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay is no more. He died after sustaining severe head injuries in a bike accident on June 12, 2021. The doctors conducted the 38-year-old’s brain surgery but couldn’t save him. His brain was dead after a subdural hematoma i.e. brain bleeding. The family of the National award-winning actor decided to donate Sanchari Vijay’s organs. Organ donation & transplantation’s organization in Karnataka – Jeevasarthakathe has further taken the responsibility to start the organ retrieval process and informed the late actor will donate multiple organs such as two kidneys, liver, heart valves and corneas. Also Read - Kannada Actor Sanchari Vijay Declared Brain Dead After Tragic Car Accident in Bengaluru, Family to Donate Organs

The team has informed the portal that the process has been started. In an exclusive interaction with Bangalore Times, Lijamol Joseph, chief transplant coordinator of Jeevasarthakathe/SOTTO informs, ” The police clearance has been done. Now, in some time we would shift the donor for organ retrieval to the OT and begin the process of organ harvesting.” Lijamol informs that documented confirmation for approval was also received from the family. “Donor’s elder brother Virupaksha, younger brother Siddesh have given written confirmation for the same a while back, while his cousin brother Srikanth N. S was the witness. We have also informed Dr. Satish who is the HOD of forensic medicine Victoria hospital for post mortem. His team would be coming to perform the PM to Apollo hospital towards the end of the retrieval process,” updates Lijamol. Also Read - Sanchari Vijay, National-Award Winning Actor, Admitted To ICU After He Meets With Accident, Still Critical

Jeevasarthakathe’s team is currently at the hospital supervising the organ retrieval process and the coordinator adds that Sanchari Vijay will be donating two kidneys, liver, heart valves and corneas. “I think in my entire professional journey, Sanchari Vijay would be the first Sandalwood celebrity who will be donating solid organs. We have seen eye donations happening, but solid organ donations this would be a first for us in Karnataka. It is extremely inspiring to see a celebrity helping this cause at this level. Wish his story can inspire many more to donate,” she wraps. Also Read - Kannada Actor Shanaya Katwe Arrested After Killing Her Own Brother, Chopped Body Found

Sanchari Vijay’s accident happened when he was out with his friend Naveen to buy medicines on a bike that skid and hit an electric pole. This led to severe brain injuries and bleeding. He underwent surgery for the same and was placed in the Neuro ICU with full life support. Naveen has also sustained injuries but he is stable now.

May his soul rest in peace!