Bengaluru: It's a sad day for the Kannada film industry as it lost celebrated actor Sanchari Vijay on Monday. It has now been revealed that the National Award-winning actor's mortal remains will be cremated with police honors. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday announced that the last rites of noted Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay will be performed with police honors. Vijay, who met with an accident on June 12, was declared brain dead on Monday. He was 38. He had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Apollo Hospital here where he was being treated. The actor's family has decided to donate his organs in light of the irreversible brain damage. Taking to Twitter, Yediyurappa said that the cremation of the national Award-winning actor Sanchari Vijay will be held with police honors. "I am thankful to his family, who came forward to donate the organs, I offer my condolences to such a talented artist," he said.

Vijay's family members have decided to perform his last rites in their hometown at Kaduru in Chikkamagaluru district, where he will be buried as per Lingayat community's rituals.

Kaduru is 250 km away from Bengaluru. The actor will be laid to rest at a farm owned by his friend Raghu in Panchanahalli, near Kadur of Chikkamagaluru district. His mortal remains were kept for public viewing at Ravindra Kalakshetra in Bengaluru.

Actors Dhananjaya, Ninasam Sathish, director Guru Deshpande, Nagathihalli Chandrashekhar, among many others paid their last respect to Vijay. Vijay’s death had surfaced on Monday afternoon. This was after his brother Siddhesh Kumar told the media that the family had decided to donate his organs as the doctors had informed them about a very ‘little’ chance of his revival.

Vijay’s elder brother Virupaksha and younger brother Siddesh have given written consent for the organ donation while his cousin brother Srikanth N. S was the witness. Subsequently, Jeevasarthakathe, a state government-appointed body to oversee the implementation of the Transplantation of Human Organs Act of 1994, informed the police and permission was obtained.

Once these procedures were completed, the organ harvesting process from the donor was started intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. Vijay donated two kidneys, liver, heart valves and corneas and became the first Sandalwood celebrity to donate all organs, though many celebrities have been part of eye donation campaigns and even donated too.

Vijay had met with an accident while riding pillion on a motorcycle with his friend Naveen on June 12. They had set out to buy medicines when their bike skidded due to rains and hit the pole at J. P. Nagar’s 7th Phase.