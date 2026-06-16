Sanchita Ugale death: Aanchal Khurana takes dig at exploitation in industry, says, ‘Reality of an actor’s life …’

Following the shocking Sanchita Ugale case, actress Aanchal Khurana has opened up about the harsh realities of the entertainment industry. She took to Instagram to share a video reacting to Sanchita Ugale’s tragic death.

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Aanchal Khurana and Sanchita Ugale (PC: Instagram)

The recent Kumkum Bhagya fame actor Sanchita Ugale death case has once again brought attention to the pressures faced by those working in the entertainment industry. The incident has not only left fans shocked but has also raised difficult questions about mental health and the emotional struggles that many actors experience behind closed doors. As conversations around the case continue, actress Aanchal Khurana has shared her views on the realities of the profession. Without holding back, she spoke about the issues that actors often face, including constant pressure to perform, fear of losing work, and more.

Aanchal Khurana highlights concern over exploitation and industry pressure

Speaking about the situation, Aanchal Khurana expressed concern over the increasing pressure actors face in today’s entertainment industry. Sharing a harsh reality of television industry, Aanchal Khurana shared a video on Instagram with a caption, “I might upset the channel and producers with this, but it is what it is. I stand here smiling for the camera, but inside, there’s a storm. Every day, we wake up chasing the next audition, that one line, that shot at a dream. What remains unseen—what no one notices—is the exhaustion. The pressure to stay relevant and the fear of being forgotten weighs heavily. They don’t see how we break down behind closed doors.”

She claimed that we as actors are often expected to maintain a positive public image while dealing with professional uncertainty behind the scenes. She pointed out that opportunities can disappear unexpectedly and that many actors live with the constant fear of being replaced. This also includes protecting their self-respect, having disagreements, refusing to compromise, or simply falling out of favour with decision-makers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aanchal Khurana (@iaanchalkhurana)

Aanchal also highlighted what she described as exploitation within the industry. She suggested that actors are sometimes forced tolerate unfair treatment because they fear losing work opportunities. In her view, these challenges can have a serious impact on an individual’s mental and emotional well-being.

Sanchita Ugale case

Sanchita Ugale allegedly died by suicide at her home in Mumbai on June 14, 2026. She was a young TV actress who had started building a name for herself through her work in the entertainment industry. She appeared on several television projects including Kumkum Bhagya, Wagle Ki Duniya, and Chhaava. Police officials told PTI, “A police team inspected the scene immediately after being alerted about the incident. We did not find anything suspicious at the spot, and no suicide note was recovered.”

The news of Sanchita’s death shocked many within the television industry. Following the incident, tributes poured in from fellow actors and fans who remembered her as a hardworking and ambitious performer. The police is currently investigating the case.

Who is Aanchal Khurana?

Aanchal Khurana is a television actress and reality show personality who gained popularity after winning MTV Roadies 8. Over the years, she has appeared in several television shows and has established herself as a familiar face among audiences. Her acting career work includes Sapne Suhane Ladakpan, Zindagi Ki Mehek, Savdhaan India, and CID.

Aanchal Khurana’s regarding the Sanchita Ugale case have once again drawn attention to the realities that many actors face away from the spotlight.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or a crisis, please seek help immediately. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families. These services are free and confidential.

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) 18602662345

Life Suicide Prevention (Andhra Pradesh): 78930 78930

NOTE: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to India.com.