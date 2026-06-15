Sanchita Ugale death: AICWA urges CM Fadnavis to order detailed inquiry, seeks justice for family

Sanchita Ugale suicide case: AICWA has asked for a detailed investigation from every possible angle to ensure clarity and justice for the actress and her family

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Sanchita Ugale (PC- Instagram) (1)

Television actor Sanchita Ugale died by suicide in Mumbai on June 14 at the age of 30. She was known for her work in television and films, including Kumkum Bhagya, Sajan Ghar, and Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi. Her sudden death has left many in the television industry shocked. Following the news, All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to order a high-level inquiry into the case. AICWA has asked for a detailed investigation from every possible angle to ensure clarity and justice for Sanchita and her family. An official statement shared by the Association read, “Her untimely departure has left her family shattered and the entire Indian film industry mourning the loss of a young talent whose memories will live on forever.”

“Every life is precious. The truth behind this tragic incident must come out, and the family of Sanchita Ugale deserves nothing less than a fair, impartial, and thorough investigation. AICWA urges the authorities to leave no stone unturned and to ensure that all aspects of this case are examined with complete transparency,” they further shared

AICWA has further urged the Government of Maharashtra and the concerned authorities to establish a dedicated committee to examine the increasing number of deaths and mental health-related crises being reported within the entertainment industry.

Additionally, they have also asked to review the safety, well-being, and support systems available to the artists.

“In recent years, the Indian entertainment industry has witnessed several deaths and alleged suicide cases. In many instances, questions raised by family members, colleagues, and the public have remained unanswered. Therefore, it is essential that investigators examine all available evidence, circumstances, and possible angles in this case with complete transparency,” the statement further read.

According to police reports, Sanchita Ugale died by suicide at her residence in Sai Santoshi Building, in Nalasopara East, Mumbai. The unfortunate incident took place on June 14 between 7:00 pm and 7:30 pm.