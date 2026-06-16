Sanchita Ugale Death: Alleged WhatsApp chats with psychologist says ‘struggling to remember dialogues’ – Report

Sanchita Ugale’s death case: The investigation into actor Sanchita Ugale’s death by suicide is currently underway. Sanchita had reportedly died by suicide on Sunday. She had worked in several tele

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/sanchita-ugale-death-alleged-whatsapp-chats-with-psychologist-says-struggling-to-remember-dialogues-report-8448112/ Copy

Sanchita Ugale dies at 22 (PC- Twitter)

Sanchita Ugale’s death case: The investigation into actor Sanchita Ugale’s death by suicide is currently underway. Sanchita had reportedly died by suicide on Sunday. She had worked in several television shows and entertainment projects, including the film Chhaava. As of now, the exact reason behind her death has not been established, and police are investigating the case from all possible angles. During the investigation, authorities reportedly came across certain important details. According to Ugale’s co-star Megha Sharma, Sanchita had been in touch with a psychologist for the past few months and was undergoing treatment. Now, a Zee News report related to the case has come forward, stating that alleged WhatsApp chats between Sanchita and the psychologist have also come under the investigators’ scrutiny.

According to the reported chats, Sanchita had shared several concerns about her mental state. She reportedly told the psychologist that she felt fearful about her future and was experiencing disturbing dreams related to it. She also expressed concern that something was seriously wrong with her mind and said she had difficulty concentrating and focusing on conversations. During the chats, Sanchita allegedly mentioned that she was struggling to remember dialogues and felt she was no longer able to perform her work the way she used to. She also reportedly described feeling “completely lost.” According to the conversation, she said her condition had not improved for several months and that she had been going through continuous emotional struggles.

As per the reported exchange, the psychologist advised her to begin online counselling sessions and assured her that they would work towards identifying the root of the problem and finding treatment options. The psychologist also encouraged her to remain positive and continue believing in herself.

However, the exact reason behind Sanchita Ugale’s death remains unclear. Police are examining her mobile phone, chat records, call details and other digital evidence. Officials have stated that conclusions regarding the cause of death can only be reached after the investigation is completed.

At present, the reported chats suggest that Sanchita may have been dealing with emotional distress.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or a crisis, please seek help immediately. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families. These services are free and confidential.

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) 18602662345

Life Suicide Prevention (Andhra Pradesh): 78930 78930

NOTE: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to India.com.