‘Sanchita Ugale wanted to die’: Friend Geetanjali reveals ‘For six months she had been saying, not sudden…’

Sanchita Ugale death case: Shocking statement by close friend Geetanjali is out, she says, the actress has been planning to die since six months. Check full story.

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Sanchita Ugale (PC- Instagram)

The investigation into actor Sanchita Ugale’s death is currently underway. Amid the ongoing inquiry, Sanchita’s friend Geetanjali shared that the actress had spoken about emotional struggles several months before her death. Speaking to the media, she said she is willing to share personal messages with investigators if they help the case. “If a person says so many times that they will die by suicide, then it was not sudden. For six months she had been saying that she wanted to die, that she did not want to live,” Geetanjali told Telly Talk India.

Sanchita Ugale planned everything?

Geetanjali claimed that Sanchita had been expressing feelings of hopelessness for some time and suggested that her struggles may not have been sudden. She said she had noticed signs over several months and believes they should be taken seriously as part of understanding the situation. Geetanjali said that Sanchita had been struggling with depression since the beginning of the year. She said, “She was depressed. I think it started in January.”

Geetanjali also claimed that the actress would sometimes stay awake for days at a stretch. “She would not sleep for five days in a row,” she said. Although she said she does not know the exact reason behind it, Geetanjali felt that Sanchita may have been going through some kind of emotional trauma.

She further added that despite getting a lead role in a show, Sanchita had gradually started losing interest in work.

Geetanjali recalled that after returning from a shoot in Gujarat, Sanchita told her that she no longer felt emotionally connected to her work. “She told me she wasn’t interested in it anymore,” Geetanjali said. When Geetanjali tried to encourage her, Sanchita reportedly replied, “No, I don’t feel good about anything. What kind of life is this? I find it very painful.”

Sanchita Ugale’s producers took her to doctor

Denying rumours of a dispute with the production house, Geetanjali said that the production house had taken her to several doctors to assess her condition. Geetanjali’s statements corroborate the actress’ father’s statement that she was suffering from depression.

According to police officials, the incident occurred on June 14 at her home in Sai Santoshi Building in Achole village, Nalasopara East. Assistant Police Inspector Vinod Bag of Achole police station stated that Sanchita locked herself in her bedroom and allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan with her saree between 7:00 pm and 7:30 pm.

Family members and locals rushed her to the Vasai-Virar Municipal Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

An inquest report was prepared before the body was sent for post-mortem examination. Based on a complaint filed by her father, Machhindra Ugale, Achole police registered an accidental death report (ADR) on June 15 under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Sanchita gained recognition for playing Diya Tandon in Zee TV’s long-running show Kumkum Bhagya. Apart from Kumkum Bhagya, she also appeared as Ruchita Jaitley in Wagle Ki Duniya. She was also seen as young Tara Rani in Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or a crisis, please seek help immediately. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families. These services are free and confidential.

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) 18602662345

Life Suicide Prevention (Andhra Pradesh): 78930 78930

NOTE: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to India.com.