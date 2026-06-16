Sanchita Ugale was undergoing treatment, work was not an issue, says co-star Megha Sharma

Sanchita Ugale death case: The actress' former co-star Megha Sharma revealed she had some health-related issues and had been battling depression since January. She was also dealing with personal matters and was undergoing treatment.

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Sanchita Ugale (PC- Twitter)

Sanchita Ugale Death News: The television industry is mourning the loss of young actor Sanchita Ugale, who reportedly died by suicide on June 14. She was 22 years old and was known for appearing in shows such as Kumkum Bhagya and Saajan Ghar. According to police reports, Sanchita was found at her residence in Nalasopara East, Maharashtra. As people continue to react to the tragic news, Sanchita’s former co-star Megha Sharma spoke about the actress and shared details about her recent struggles. Speaking about the situation, Megha said she was still trying to accept what had happened and that many people from the team were waiting for updates regarding the final rites.

Sanchita Ugale was undergoing treatment

Megha revealed that Sanchita Ugale had been dealing with health-related concerns and had been undergoing treatment. She also claimed that the actress had been facing emotional struggles and had been battling depression since January. She added that whenever they met, friends and family would encourage Sanchita to stay positive and continue focusing on herself. According to Megha, her family also supported and motivated her. Sharma said, “She had some health-related issues and had been battling depression since January. She was also dealing with personal matters and was undergoing treatment. But I can’t comment much about it as I don’t have any clarity about it. Whenever we met, we always supported and encouraged her. She often said that she would do something, and all of us would encourage her to stay positive and not think about such negative things. Her mother and family members also motivated her.”

Sanchita Ugale was not under work pressure

Addressing recent claims circulating online that Sanchita was under work pressure or facing harassment in the entertainment industry, her friend Megha denied those reports. She said work was not a problem for Sanchita and claimed she was not being troubled by the industry. “No, that’s completely untrue. These are just baseless rumours. Work was never an issue for her, and she was not under any pressure or facing harassment from the industry. Nothing like that ever took place. She was not suffering because of problems from the industry. Those are totally false rumours.”

Megha also clarified that a social media post related to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput that people linked to Sanchita was reportedly shared from a fan account and not Sanchita’s personal profile. “The Sushant Singh Rajput Insta story was not shared on her page, it was a fan page. These are all speculations going around”, added Megha.

Remembering her friend, Megha described Sanchita as bold, confident and full of life. She said nobody expected something like this and everyone around her had always tried to support her.

Recalling their final meeting, Megha shared that she had met Sanchita around 10 days before her death. The two had gone together for an audition and spoke mostly about work and everyday life. According to Megha, Sanchita appeared cheerful, positive and in good spirits during their last interaction.

She added that she and other co-stars are still struggling to process the loss and are hoping to gather and say their final goodbye to their friend.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or a crisis, please seek help immediately. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families. These services are free and confidential.

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) 18602662345

Life Suicide Prevention (Andhra Pradesh): 78930 78930

NOTE: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to India.com.