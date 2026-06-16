Sanchita Ugale’s co-star Sorab Bedi reveals he spoke to her just a day before: ‘Pareshant thi…’

Sanchita Ugale's Dilwali Dulha co-star Sorab Bedi revealed the late actress had been feeling stressed and worried in the last few days.

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Sanchita Ugale and Sorab Bedi (PC- Instagram)

The sudden demise of TV actress Sanchita Ugale has left her fans, family members, and colleagues extremely heartbroken. After learning about her death, her Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi co-star Sorab Bedi spoke about the actress’ untimely demise. While talking to paparazzi, Bedi said, “Meri parso hi baat hui thi use yaar.” He also shared that he came to know about Sanchita’s death on the morning of June 15 and was preparing to visit her family. Sorab said, “Jaunga uske ghar. Mujhe pata nahi tha, aaj subah hi pata chala.”

Sanchita Ugale was stressed

Sorab Bedi further revealed Sanchita had been feeling stressed and worried in the last few days. He stated, “Pareshan thi woh bechari.” The Splitsvilla 16 fame actor also shared that he was deeply shocked by the news. He said, “Mere liye to bahot shocking hai yaar.”

He also penned a note expressing his grief. “No Chottuuuuuu. You were you are and you will always be my favourite. Gonna miss you,” he posted on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sorab Bedi ♠️ (@sorabbedi)



Sanchita Ugale, known for her roles in popular shows such as ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ and ‘Wagle Ki Duniya,’ was found dead at her residence in Mumbai’s Nalasopara area in an alleged case of suicide on Monday. The actress was 22.

According to police, the incident took place on the evening of June 14 at Sai Santoshi Building in Achole village, Nalasopara East. Officials said Sanchita was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her bedroom using a saree. The room was locked from the inside. Family members rushed her to a Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation hospital, where doctors declared her dead after examination.

“The incident occurred between 7 and 7.30 pm on June 14th. Sanchita had locked the door from the inside and hanged herself with a sari from the ceiling fan in her bedroom. She was taken to the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Hospital for treatment, where doctors declared her dead after examination. On June 15th, based on a complaint from the deceased’s father, Machinda Ugale, Achole police registered a case of accidental death (ADR) under Section 194 of the Indian Civil Services Code (BNSS),” API Vinod Bagh of Achole Police Station told mediapersons.