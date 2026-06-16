Sanchita Ugale’s co-star Ujjwal Sharma threatened to hit her over money dispute, claims close friend

The Sanchita Ugale case has taken a new turn after a close friend of the late actress made serious allegations involving her co-star Ujjwal Sharma. Here's what has been reported so far.

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Ujjwal Sharma and Sanchita Ugale (PC: Instagram)

The Sanchita Ugale death case continues to attract public attention as new details emerge from people who reportedly knew the actress closely. What initially began as a tragic incident that shocked the television industry has now led to several questions about her personal and professional life. In recent days, her friends and colleagues have spoken about the challenges Sanchita allegedly faced before her death. While authorities continue their investigation, statements made by one of her close friends have added a new perspective to the case. Her friend, Indraxi Kanjilal has accused Ujjwal of mentally harassing the late actress while they worked together. Sanchita Ugale and Ujjwal Sharma starred together as the lead actors in the Dangal TV show titled Saajan Ghar.

Allegations against Ujjwal Sharma in Sanchita Ugale’s death case

According to a close friend of Sanchita, Indraxi Kanjilal revealed tensions had reportedly developed between the two over a financial dispute. The friend has alleged that arguments over money became increasingly serious and that the actress was deeply affected by the situation in the recent months. The Indraxi further claimed that Ujjwal had allegedly threatened to hit Sanchita. While speaking to Tellychakkar, she reported, “Ujjwal had apparently borrowed money from Sanchita and later behaved rudely with her. When she asked him to return the money, he lashed out, humiliated her, and even threatened to hit her. I have screenshots of their chats where he used inappropriate language and insulted her.” She further claimed, “Sanchita did complain about the harassment and everything she was going through to the concerned heads. However, she eventually realised that nothing was going to change, which is why she decided to walk away from the show.” Following actress Sanchita’s passing, Ujjwal claimed she was struggling due to a past relationship. However, her friend Indraxi Kanjilal later challenged these remarks.

Police is continuing to examine various aspects of the case and have not released any statement linking the reported dispute to the ongoing investigation.

Who is Ujjwal Sharma?

Ujjwal Sharma is an actor known for his work in Radhakrishn, Aadha Ishq, and Dear Dia. Ujjwal Sharma was co-star of Sanchita Ugale, and they were the leading TV show Saajan Ghar. Over the years, he has appeared in various productions and has worked alongside several actors within the industry. His name recently came into public discussion following reports linking him to allegations made by Indraxi Kanjilal connected to the Sanchita Ugale case.

Who was Sanchita Ugale?

Sanchita Ugale was a 22-year-old actress who had been steadily building her career in the entertainment industry. The actor reportedly died by suicide on June 14, 2026. In an interview with NDTV, her father revealed that, “She used to be upset all the time. She never told us the reason—just that she was upset. I mean, even when she was in a good mood, she was still in a state of depression.”

Known for her appearances in Kumkum Bhagya, Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi, Wagle Ki Duniya, Chhaava and Silence 2, she was regarded by colleagues as hardworking and ambitious actors with a shining future ahead.

News of her death sent shockwaves through the television community.