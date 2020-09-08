Sandalwood Drug Case: After obtaining a warrant from a court, a search is being conducted at actor Sanjana Galrani‘s house in Bengaluru by Central Crime Branch (CCB) for her alleged involvement in a drug case, informed Sandeep Patil, Joint CP crime on Tuesday. Also Read - Sandalwood Drugs Racket: Kannada Actor Ragini Dwivedi Gets Detained by CCB, Smiles And Waves to Cameras
Yesterday, Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi, arrested in a drug case, was produced in court, which sent her to 5-day custody. As per the CCB, one Niyaz has been arrested in connection with the case as part of the ongoing probe.
Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi has been arrested and taken into custody for her alleged involvement in a drug case, Bengaluru police had said on Friday. “Ragini Dwivedi (Kannada actress) has been arrested and taken into custody,” Patil had said in a statement.
Two more accused have been arrested in this case, the police had said. Notably, Kannada filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh, a couple of weeks back, had appeared before the CCB and revealed information about the use of drugs in the Kannada film industry.
For the unversed, the Sandalwood drug racket was busted in Karnataka on August 21 and many drug peddlers were arrested. A diary was also obtained in which the names of at least 15 film celebrities were mentioned. This led to the arrest of Ravi, Ragini’s friend, after which the CCB found out the actor’s connection in the drug case.
