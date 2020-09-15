Sandalwood Drugs Case Latest Update: A city court on Monday sent Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi and four other accused to 14-day judicial custody and on the other side extended the police remand of another starlet Sanjjana Galrani by three days. According to the Central Crime Bureau police, Ragini along with four other accused, including a Senegal national, Galrani’s friend Rahul Ranka and alleged drug supplier Loum Pepper Samba, were arrested around 11 days ago in connection with a drugs case. Also Read - Sandalwood Drugs Racket: Ragini Dwivedi Mixes Water in Urine Sample During Drug Test, Docs Call Out The Bluff

A few days ago, Ragini Dwivedi had to give her urine sample and she purposely mixed water in her sample and handed it over to the doctors who were conducting a drug test on her. As per a report published in Deccan Chronicle, she was taken to the KC General Hospital in Malleswaram, Bangalore on Thursday for a drug test in the case. The doctors figured out that the sample given by Ragini was contaminated and informed the CCB officer who was part of the investigation.

Ragini Dwivedi is the first mainstream actor who has been nabbed by the police (on September 6) in the Kannada drug racket out of 15 others who were named in the case.

Another Kannada actor named Sanjjanaa Galrani was also nabbed by the CCB. The police said that Sanjjana Galrani and high-profile party planner Viren Khanna will be in police custody for further questioning.

The CCB started probing the drug menace in the Kannada film industry after prominent producer-director Inderjit Lankesh had appeared before the crime branch and shared information about the alleged use of drugs in the Sandalwood, naming 15 people. Based on the revelations by Lankesh, who is also credited with directing Deepika Padukone in her debut movie in Kannada, the CCB sleuths arrested Ravi, who led them to Dwivedi.

Galrani was questioned based on the interrogation of a person named Nayaz. Both the actors have been subjected to the dope test.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate is also investigating the hawala angle in the drug peddling and substance abuse case. The scandal came to the fore amid allegations by noted Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut of drug use surrounding the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June.

A search is on for more people who are at large, the police said.