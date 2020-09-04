Sandalwood Drugs Racket: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru arrested Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi in connection with the drug menace in the Kannada film industry. The police raided her residence in the morning and then the CCB detained and grilled her for more than 7 hours at the CCB office. As per the reports, there were a lot of drugs found at her residence. Her phones and gadgets were also seized. There were visuals of the actor waving to the cameras while sitting inside the car with the CCB officers. Also Read - Sandalwood Drugs Racket: Kannada Actor Ragini Dwivedi Gets Detained by CCB, Smiles And Waves to Cameras

Besides Ragini, two people named Rahul and Viren Khanna were arrested, it said. Police had arrested another person, K Ravishankar on Thursday.

Ragini Dwivedi was served a notice on Wednesday and asked to depose before CCB on the next day, but she sent a team of lawyers seeking time till Monday. She was then directed to appear before them on Friday, news agency PTI reported.

Ragini had released a statement on Thursday that read, “I am grateful for all the concern expressed by the public about a notice I received yesterday. As I received it at a very short notice, I was unable to appear today before the CCB police. However, out of respect for the process of the law, my advocates have presented themselves before the police, have explained my difficulty in not being able to appear today and have sought time. I am committed to appear on Monday morning before the police. I consider it my duty as a citizen to humbly participate in any questioning that the police might have; I have nothing to hide and have no connection with any unlawful activity which is being probed by the CCB police. Once again, I express my gratitude for all the love, affection and concern that has been expressed.”

For the unversed, the Sandalwood drug racket was busted in Karnataka on August 21 and many drug peddlers were arrested. A diary was also obtained in which the names of at least 15 film celebrities were mentioned. This led to the arrest of Ravi, Ragini’s friend, after which the CCB found out the actor’s connection in the drug case.