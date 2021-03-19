Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has finally hit the theatres and is receiving not-so-favourable reviews from the audience so far. The suspense thriller or a dark comedy is a snooze test, according to the critics. The thriller has however been leaked online for free HD downloading by the piracy sites such as Tamilrockers, Movierulez, Telegram, among others. Also Read - Mosagallu Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the film is the third collaboration between Arjun and Parineeti. The story of the film revolves around a suspended police officer named Pinkesh Dahiya and a banker named Sandeep Kaur, the film touches on bank scams and people affected by such scams. The film also Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Pankaj Tripathi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sanjay Mishra, Archana Puran Singh, Sheeba Chaddha in important roles. Also Read - Malaika Arora 'Twerks And Wiggles' Her Way Into The Weekend | Watch Viral Video

However, this is not the first time, the piracy website leaked a film or a show. Earlier, films and shows such as Jathi Ratnalu, Sreekaram, The Priest, Roohi, Bombay Begums, Lahore Confidential, Pudhu Kaalai, Sufiyum Sujatayum, AK vs AK, Laxmii, Ashram 2, Ludo, Chhalaang, Dark, Rasbhari, Bulbbul, Paatal Lok, Aarya, Penguin, Gulabo Sitabo, Chintu Ka Birthday, Choked, Ratkanchal, Ghoomketu, Betaal, Illegal, Family Man, The Raikar Case, Hundred, Extraction, Hasmukh, Money Heist, The Lion King, Frozen 2 among others became the target of the piracy sites. Also Read - Mumbai Saga Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours after the films have hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)