Marathi director Nishikant Kamat who made Hindi version of Drishyam, is battling liver cirrhosis and his condition is critical. According to the sources, Nishikant is admitted to the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology in Hyderabad. The hospital authorities have said that Nishikant is being treated for a liver ailment and an official note regarding his condition will be shared in a while, by the hospital. Soon after the reports on his health, fans and celebrities started wishing for his speedy recovery.

Actor Sandeep Kulkarni who played a key role in Nishikant's debut Marathi film Dombivali Fast, shared a messaged for all his and Nishikant's fans that he is very strong. In an exclusive interview with ETimes, Kulkarni said, "I know Nishikant very well. He is one of the popular filmmakers in Marathi Bollywood industry. I made my debut in the Marathi industry with Sandeep Sawant Shwas but I got recognization in the entertainment industry after Nishikant Kamat's Dombivali Fast. I know Nishikant, he is very strong and I know he will get through this tough phase. My prayers and best wishes for your speedy recovery".

Nishikant Kamat ventured into Bollywood in 2008 with Mumbai Meri Jaan and went on to helm critically acclaimed films such as Drishyam, Madaari, Fugay, Force, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero and Julie 2 among others. He has also acted in John Abraham starrer Rocky Handsome.

Dombivali Fast had won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi in 2006. Kamat has also acted in Marathi films like Saatchya Aat Gharat, among others.

The filmmaker is also directing a project titled Darbadar that is scheduled for the 2022 release.

We wish him a speedy recovery.