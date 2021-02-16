Bollywood actor Sandeep Nahar died by suicide on Monday at his Mumbai home. He had posted a suicide note video on his Facebook page where he alleged that he is not happy with his wife and personal life. Sandeep Nahar also mentioned that not to involve his family and wife in the suicide case once he dies. The actor had also talked about his parents, who stay in Chandigarh, and had thanked them for supporting him in all his decisions. The Mumbai police had said that they are investigating whether it was a case of death by suicide. He was found unconscious at his flat in suburban Goregaon by his wife Kanchan and friends, who took him to SVR Hospital, news agency PTI reported quoting an unnamed police officer. Doctors at the hospital declared him dead on arrival, the police said. Also Read - Mayanagri me Politics Hai: Sandeep Nahar Writes in Facebook Suicide Note

The police said they are waiting for the post-mortem report and investigation is on. Also Read - Who is Sandeep Nahar, Actor Who Died by Suicide After Posting Disturbing Video on Facebook?

Sandeep Nahar was in his 30s and featured in films like Akshay Kumar’s Kesari, Sonakshi Sinha’s Khandaani Shafakhana and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Khandaani Shafakhana director Shilpi Dasgupta is baffled by the shocking news. He was also a part of ALTBalaji web series Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai, Zee5’s Shukranu. Also Read - Sandeep Nahar, Sushant Singh Rajput's co-star in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Dies by Suicide

While speaking to ETimes, Shilpi Dasgupta said that she hadn’t learned the sad news about Sandeep’s demise before they called her. “I am really taken aback,” she said. Shilpi continued, “Sandeep was very active on Facebook. Whenever there was a good role or function, he would always message. Whenever there was an opportunity to greet, he would do that. Sandeep was a fantastic gentleman, always very eager to help. He was also a very talented and devoted actor.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🇮🇳 Sandeep Nahar 🇮🇳 (@sandeepnahar_official)



As mentioned by his friend Baljit Singh to India.com, Sandeep Nahar’s mortal remains will be taken to his hometown in Chandigarh where he will be cremated.