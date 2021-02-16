Actor Sandeep Nahar had written a long and disturbing suicide note on Facebook hours before ending his life at his residence in Mumbai’s Goregaon area. The actor, who had performed character roles in many movies, including Sushant Singh Rajput’s MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, and Akshay Kumar’s Kesari, had talked about going through a troubled phase in life. He had talked about his marriage and mentioned just how unhappy he had been in his personal life. The actor had also talked about his parents, who stay in Chandigarh, and had thanked them for supporting him in all his decisions. Also Read - Who is Sandeep Nahar, Actor Who Died by Suicide After Posting Disturbing Video on Facebook?

A part of his post in which he talked about his parents read, “meri family ko mere jane ke baad koi problem na de ..mai apne mummy daddy ko thanks kehana chahta ho kyonki unhone mujhe wo sab kuch dia jo mai chahta tha mera actor ban ne ka sapna pura kia 🙏❤️aaj mei jo ho sab unki wajay se ho.mujhe pta aap sab log bol rhe honge to unke liye kyn nhi jitaa ..mai jita agar mei single hota mujhe pta jine ke liye bahaduri chahiye bt abhi to mai bus apne mummy daddy se maafi mangta ho us har pal ke liye jab mene unka dil dukhaya mai yanha unhe proud feel karne ke liye aayaa tha. (Please don’t trouble my family after I am gone. I want to thank my parents who always supported me. I wanted to become a bigger person for them, so that I could make them feel proud on me. I know many people would say that I should have been living for the sake of my parents but honestly, I don’t have the courage to face them. I ask for my parents’ apology for all those moments when I might have troubled them or hurt them in some way. I had only come here to make them feel proud.)” (sic) Also Read - Sandeep Nahar, Sushant Singh Rajput's co-star in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Dies by Suicide

Sandeep also talked about the film industry in his viral post. Mentioning that there’s a lot of politics in Bollywood and he had been a victim of it, the late actor wrote that this place is not what it seems from outside. Sandeep wrote, “or mumbai ne mujhe kaam bohat dia is Maya nagari ko bhi thanks karna chahta🙏bt is Maya nagari bollywood me bhi bohat politics hai apka bus umide dekar apka waqt khaa jate hai or baad me project se replace kar dete hai wo bhi sab kuch hone ke bad agreement hone baad yanha log bhi bohat prectical hai no imotion bus dikhawe ki jhooti life me jite hai .. (Mumbai has given me a lot of work. I want to thank the film industry. However, I would like to mention that there’s a lot of politics in Bollywood. They waste your time by giving you false hopes and then they replace you despite signing the contracts. There are mean people in the industry. They are emotion-less and put up a fake face for the world)” (sic) Also Read - Sandeep Nahar Dies by Suicide Hours After Posting Disturbing Note on Facebook, Mentions Bollywood And Personal Troubles

Check out Sandeep Nahar’s suicide note here:

Sandeep Nahar is known for playing the role of Butta Singh aka Paramjit Singh, the man who provides cricket bats to Sushant Singh Rajput’s character in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The late actor is survived by his wife, and parents who are in Chandigarh. As mentioned by his friend Baljit Singh to india.com, his mortal remains will be taken to his hometown in Chandigarh where he will be cremated.

May his soul rest in peace!