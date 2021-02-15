Actor Sandeep Nahar died by suicide on Monday, February 15, in Mumbai’s Goregaon area. The Mumbai Police lodged a case and the matter is currently being probed. The actor, who has worked in movies like Kesari, and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, was found dead at his residence in Mumbai. Hours before his death, he had shared a disturbing video on Facebook with a long suicide note that had the mention of personal issues and how he couldn’t tackle the situations. Also Read - MS Dhoni Actor Sandeep Nahar Writes a Suicide Note on Facebook, Mentions Personal Troubles

When India.com got in touch with his friend Baljit, he told us that Nahar was an emotional person and never used to open up a lot. He mentioned that the late actor’s family is still in Chandigarh and his dead body will be taken to his native place for cremation. Baljit went on to say that he never talked about his family issues with his friends and was living in Mumbai for a long time. Also Read - Tragic: 10-Year-Old Gurugram Boy Accidentally Hangs Himself While Playing With a Cloth Rope

Sandeep Nahar’s Suicide Note:

In his suicide note written in the Hindi language, Sandeep has mentioned that he was struggling in an unhappy marriage, and none of his family members should be held responsible for his decision. “#Suicide #note ab jine ki icha nhi ho rhi hai .life me kafi sukh dukh dekhe ..har problem ko face kia bt aj me jis troma se guzar rha ho wo bardash ke bahar hai .mai janta ho ki suicide karna kayarta hai mujhe bhi jina tha bt aise jine ka bhi kya fayeda janha sakun or self respect na ho ..my #wife kanchan Sharma or uski mummy vinu Sharma jinhone mujhe na samjha na samjhne ki koshish ki meri #wife hyper nature ki hai uski personality alag hai meri alag jo bilkul bhi match nhi karti hai .roj roj ke kalesh subha shaam bus kalesh meri ab yeh sehne ki shakti nhi hai …isme #kanchan ki koi galti nhi hai kyonki uski nature aisi hai use sab normal lagta hai bt mere liye yeh ab normal nhi hai mai mumbai me kai saalo se ho bohat bura #time bhi dekha lekin kabhi tuta nhi .#bouncer raha #dubing ki #gym #trainer rha..one room kitchen me 6 log rehte struggle karte the but sakun tha .aaj mene kafi kuch achieve kiaa hai ..bt aj shadi ke baad sakun nhi hai .2 sal se life bilkul change ho gyi hai or yeh baatein mai kabhi kisi se share bhi nhi kar sakta dunia ko lagta hai ki unka kitna acha chal rha hai kyonki wo sab humre social post ya story dekhte hai jo ki sab jooth hoti hai iske kehne pe dalta ho ..dunia ko acha dikhne ke liye image achi rhe dalta hai bt sach bilkul opposite hai ..humari bilkul nhi banti .kanchan 2sal me100 se jayada bar suicide karlungi ke bare me bolti rehti hai tumhe fasa dungi dekho aj nobat yeh a gye hai ki mujhe yeh step uthana pad rha ho past ko lekar ladti hai meri izat nhi karti mujhe galia deti meri family ke bare me roj buraa bura bolti hai jo meri liye sun naa ab sehan se bahar hai ..isme iski koi galti nhi hai kyonki yeh dimag se bimar hai ..mai chahta mere jane ke baad isko koi kuch naa kahe ..kunki isko kabhi apni galti ka aihsas nhi hoga ..bus iska ilaz karwa do .taki mere jane ke baad jiski life me yeh jaye khushia de..meri family ko mere jane ke baad koi problem na de ..mai apne mummy daddy ko thanks kehana chahta ho kyonki unhone mujhe wo sab kuch dia jo mai chahta tha mera actor ban ne ka sapna pura kia…” read his suicide note. Read the full post here: Also Read - Valentine's Day 2021: 'Distance Makes The Love Grow Stronger', Mumbai Police Has a Piece of Advice For Love Birds

Within a few minutes of his post, his friends and well-wishers tried to reach out to him but no one could help him. People who were close to Sandeep shared their personal contacts in the comments to check on him. But all in vain! An ambulance reached his residence at around 10:00 pm.

News agency ANI confirmed the news of Nahar’s death and tweeted: “Actor Sandeep Nahar dies allegedly by suicide at his residence in Mumbai’s Goregaon area. Case lodged, matter being probed: Mumbai Police” (sic)

Actor Sandeep Nahar dies allegedly by suicide at his residence in Mumbai’s Goregaon area. Case lodged, matter being probed: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2021

May his soul rest in peace!

Here are some helplines to help you come over depression and suicidal thoughts. Life is precious.

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA) : CALL : 0832-2252525 ( Verified )

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ): Centre 1 ( Jangpura : 011-24311918 , 011-24318883 , 011-43001456 ( 10am to 5.30 pm : Monday to Friday )Centre 2 ( Qutub Institutional Area ) : 011- 40769002 , 011-41092787 ( 10am to 7.30pm : Monday to Saturday,

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

KIRAN MENTAL HEALTH ( GOVT ) – 18005990019

For more, click here.