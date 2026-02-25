Sandeep Reddy Vanga arrives for Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda’s grand wedding in Udaipur, video goes viral

Home

Sandeep Reddy Vanga arrives for Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakondas grand wedding in Udaipur, video goes viral

Sandeep Reddy Vanga made a stylish entrance at Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding in Udaipur. The grand celebrations have started and fans are sharing every moment of the star-studded event.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are set to tie the knot on February 26, 2026, in Udaipur. The ceremony is designed to be intimate, with only close family and friends attending. While most celebrities will watch the celebrations from a distance, one person could not miss it, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the filmmaker behind Arjun Reddy and Animal, the films that catapulted Vijay and Rashmika to stardom.

Vanga’s arrival in Udaipur has caught the attention of fans and media alike. A video of him at the airport has gone viral on social media platforms. Fans are thrilled to see the director, who has been closely associated with both actors’ cinematic journeys, stepping into the city ahead of the grand wedding.

How is Sandeep Reddy Vanga connected to the couple?

Sandeep Reddy Vanga played a pivotal role in shaping the careers of both Vijay and Rashmika. Arjun Reddy became a cultural phenomenon, making Vijay a household name, while Animal marked a major milestone for Rashmika in her career.

Fans have been eagerly anticipating the reunion of the actor-director duo, and Vanga’s presence adds a nostalgic touch to the wedding celebrations. Additionally, Vijay and Rashmika are set to team up again for Animal Park, making the director’s attendance even more significant.

Watch video of Sandeep Reddy Vanga at airport

About grand wedding ceremony of Rashmika and Vijay

Following the intimate wedding in Udaipur, the couple has planned a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4, 2026. This event will host numerous South Indian and Bollywood celebrities. Rashmika and Vijay recently shared a heartfelt note with fans, acknowledging their love and support.

The note read, “Our Dearest loves, before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves — you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us ‘VIROSH’. So today — with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it — ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us — always. Biggest hugs and full love.”

The Wedding of VIROSH promises to be a memorable affair, blending personal moments with grand celebrations. Fans and well-wishers eagerly await updates from Udaipur and the upcoming Hyderabad reception.

