Sandeep Reddy Vanga Explains Why Ranveer Singh Talked About Animal for 40 Mins, 'Mein Khudh Soch Mein…'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Explains Why Ranveer Singh Talked About Animal for 40 Mins, ‘Mein Khudh Soch Mein…’

Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, recently in a conversation revealed that Bollywood star Ranveer Singh had a conversation with him that lasted for 40 minutes and long passage of text that made Sandeep put in deep thoughts.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Explains Why Ranveer Singh Talked About Animal for 40 Mins

Mumbai: Director and screen-writer Sandeep Reddy Vanga is currently basking his success after directing his last movie Animal. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles of the movies. The gangster-action movie shattered the records in OTT giant Netflix and became the most-viewed movie in just a few days. The movie made a massive blockbuster collection since its release in December 2023. Recently the director of the movie revealed the conversation between him and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, where he believed that the movie had minute details that emphasised the movie. Here’s what Sandeep talked about the Padvamat actor.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Reveals Conversation About Ranveer Singh

During a recent interview with Dainik Bhaskar, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga was questioned about any memorable feedback for Animal. He replied that while there were numerous feedbacks, it was Ranveer Singh’s that stood out in his mind.

Sandeep Vanga recalled and stated, “Since it is 40 days, bohut zyaada overwhelming, and main khud soch main pad gaya wala response mila tha Ranveer Singh se. He spoke to me for almost 40 minutes on phone. And jitna lengthy message diya hein, woh main 3-4 baar pada hoon abhi tak. Bata nahi sakta kaisa hai ki, par bahoot maza aya message padke! He wrote a lot of things about Animal which I thought, ‘Arre yaar yeh bhi hain nah film mein’. Waisa.

(Since it is 40 days, it is very overwhelming, and I thought to myself, I did not get a response from Ranveer Singh. He spoke to me for almost 40 minutes on the phone and as long as he had written the message, I had already read it 3-4 times till now. Can’t explain how it is, but it’s so much fun to read this message! He wrote a lot of things about Animal which I thought, ‘Hey man, this is also in the film like that’) (sic).”

Animal Park- Update

After the successful box office collection of Animal, Ranbir Kapoor in a recent interview with a media house revealed that Sandeep Reddy Vanga has the confidence to go deeper and darker in his upcoming part two of Animal. Also, there have been rumours that the basic structure of the film has already been created, which will revolve around the life of Ranvijay who was played by Ranbir Kapoor. However, the claims made by other media houses suggest that Sandeep Reddy will be working closely with the writers after the second half of 2024. and the shoot will commence by 2025.

About Animal

The movie Animal explores a dysfunctional relationship between a father and son. Ranbir Kapoor portrays the son, while Anil Kapoor plays his father. Rashmika Mandanna stars as Ranbir’s wife, who he betrays with Triptii Dimri. Bobby Deol takes on the role of the antagonist in the film. Animal premiered in theaters on December 1st and became available on Netflix on January 26, 2024

