Sandeep Reddy Vanga gives a thumbs up to Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi’s Ramayana: ‘Not just a trailer’

Ramayana fever: Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has now joined the list of admirers, calling the trailer the beginning of "Ram Yug."

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Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Ramayana(PC- Twitter)

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 trailer has taken social media by storm, with fans and celebrities praising its grand visuals, star-studded cast and scale. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who worked with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, has now joined the list of admirers, calling the trailer the beginning of “Ram Yug.” Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Animal director shared the trailer and wrote, “YEH RAM YUG KA AARAMBH HAI. Not just a trailer, but the eternal reminder that DHARMA will always triumph over ADHARMA.”

His post quickly caught the attention of fans, many of whom agreed with his praise for the mythological epic.

“YEH RAM YUG KA AARAMBH HAI.”

Not just a trailer, but the eternal reminder that DHARMA will always triumph over ADHARMA.https://t.co/5uAgQKUlqg — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) July 31, 2026



Released during the auspicious Brahma Muhurat, the trailer opens with Yash’s Ravana, who is seen emerging from the shadows before entering his grand palace and declaring his rule over the three worlds.

The trailer then introduces Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, while Arun Govil appears as King Dasharatha, presenting Rama to the people of Ayodhya. It also features glimpses of Rama and Sita’s wedding, with Sai Pallavi playing Sita.

Several iconic moments from the epic are showcased, including Rama’s exile with Lakshmana (Ravie Dubey), Shurpanakha’s appearance, Sita’s abduction and the build-up to the epic battle between good and evil.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Ravie Dubey, the film also stars Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha, along with several other actors in key roles.

The music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman, adding to the film’s grand scale.

Produced by Namit Malhotra and co-produced by Yash, Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled to release in theatres during Diwali 2026, while Ramayana: Part 2 will arrive a year later during Diwali 2027.