Sandeep Reddy Vanga Gives SHOCKING Answer To Why Abrar Was Portrayed As Muslim And Offered Short Screen Time Says, ‘It Adds More Drama’

Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga gives a justification to why the character Abrar played by Bobby Deol was portrayed as Muslim. Here why Sandeep tells....

Animal: In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, the director of Animal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga disclosed the reason behind making the antagonist Abrar played by Bobby Deol a Muslim despite belonging to a Sikh family. In the movie, Abrar is portrayed as the cousin of the main character, Rannvijay Singh portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor. The director explains why Bobby Deol’s character was portrayed as Muslim in his film.

Animal Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga Reveals Why Abrar Was Portrayed As Muslim

Sandeep expressed his desire for Bobby’s character to undergo a transformation due to the personal hardships in his past. He mentioned, “I have witnessed people who, when they lose all confidence, are advised to visit a church or a spiritual leader who may give them an amulet or suggest changing their name. I have seen individuals change their faith due to the immense challenges they have faced. At their lowest point, they view it as a fresh start, a complete change of identity… We often observe people converting to Islam and Christianity, but rarely do we see anyone converting to Hinduism.”

Sandeep explained that this concept allowed him to depict Abrar as someone with multiple wives and the potential for multiple children. He stated, “I decided to incorporate this aspect, as in Islam one can have multiple wives. I can introduce multiple cousins with distinct appearances; this will add more depth to the drama. That was the sole reason. There was no intention to portray a Muslim in a negative light.”

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Explains Bobby Deol’s Short Screen Time

In a conversation with Connect FM Canada, the director explained why he kept the audience waiting for the villain for more than two hours, stating that he didn’t want his adversary to make a ‘regular’ appearance. Sandeep said, “Everyone knew from the teaser and trailer that Bobby Deol is the villain, and I knew they were going to wait for him.” The director planned to introduce the character after 30 minutes. He further added that the audience gets tensed to see the villain’s face. Well, the director had a change of plans he went on to introduce Abrar as the bridegroom in the film.

Bobby Deol also also spoke about his short screen time. In conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor was asked if, he had a wish that he had a bigger screen time. To this, the actor replied, “I wish I had a bigger screen time.” This year Animal features as one of the highest-grossing films. It stars Ranbir Kapoor along with Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri. The film has made a global box office collection of Rs 843 crore.

