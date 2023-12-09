Home

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Hails USA Fans For ‘No Misogyny Questions’ on Animal

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's movie Animal is making noise at the box office. After the release of the film, the direct went to attended a promotional event of the film in Dallas, Texas (USA), where he hailed the US audience for a specific reason.

Animal’s director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has been in the limelight ever since his film hit the big screens. The movie was released on December 01, 2023, and has till now garnered a whopping Rs 563 crore worldwide. After directing Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh, Animal marks Sandeep’s third directorial venture. Similarly, like Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy, Animal has also been surrounded by controversies regarding its misogynistic and problematic scenes. However, amid the embroiling controversies, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has found some validation recently among his fans overseas.

Recently, the Kabir Singh director attended a promotional event for Animal in Dallas, Texas (USA), where he praised the audience for not asking questions about misogyny. A video of the same is doing rounds on social media platform Reddit, where the director can be heard saying, “What I really like about this crowd is that I didn’t hear any questions on misogyny. I’m so happy, you are the right crowd. You saw Animal as a film.”

However, the event turns a bit unsettling, when Sandeep tries to leave the venue, and suddenly a huge crowd of men mobbed him, making his exit difficult. The mob further starts making a rallying call of Sandeep’s name. Needless to say, the director has earned massive popularity among his viewers with only just three movies.

Coming back to Animal, Ranbir Kapoor’s movie is breaking all the records on its way and shows no sign of slowing down. The movie collected an impressive Rs 23.34 crore on day 08 in India, bringing the overall collection to Rs 362.11 crore.

About Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal Movie

The movie which features Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, revolves around the toxic relationship between him and his father. The movie depicts Vijay (portrayed by Ranbir) as an anti-hero willing to take extreme measures to safeguard his father, even resorting to the shooting of 200 individuals. Nevertheless, despite his endeavours, he faces challenges in earning the emotional approval of his distant father (portrayed by Anil Kapoor).

Due to the toxic relationship between Vijay and his father, Vijay’s relationship with his wife (played by Rashmika Mandanna) also sees an impact.

