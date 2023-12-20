Home

Entertainment

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Insults People Calling Animal And Kabir Singh Misogynist: ‘Only Jokers…’

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Insults People Calling Animal And Kabir Singh Misogynist: ‘Only Jokers…’

Sandeep Reddy Vanga doesn't believe his films Kabir Singh and Animal are misogynist. In an interview now, he speaks about those criticising his characters in these films.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga on people calling Animal 'misogynist'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Animal criticism: You need a thorough conviction and a solid belief in your subject if you are making a film and Sandeep Reddy Vanga proves the same. The director was recently in a post-promotional interview with a YouTube channel when he spoke about his latest film, Animal. Starring Ranbir Kapoor in the role of a rich businessman who’s toxic and violent, the film carved a new space for a leading hero in Bollywood. It helped in normalising misogyny and toxic masculinity on the big screen – while maintaining that they are showing what really exists in society. After receiving tons of criticism for conceiving a highly sexist film like Animal, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga talked to the portal and defended the film. So much so that he called those panning down the film ‘jokers’.

Trending Now

During a conversation with Galatta Plus, the director said neither Animal nor Kabir Singh is a misogynist film. He said he respects women and believes in the power of Goddess Kali which is also the name of his production house. “I don’t know why these 15-20 jokers do,” he said while stressing how he doesn’t believe that Rannvijay and Kabir are sexist characters.

You may like to read

Vanga went on to explain, “Misogyny is disrespect to women. This is the actual definition, right? So no. Even Kabir Singh, even Animal, even me as a person. I always feel my production house name is Bhadrakali Pictures and I don’t know why people think…not too many people, only these 15-20 jokers. But it’s a wrong word to use on Kabir Singh, Animal.”

Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Negative Reviews of Animal

The director, who earlier made the Telugu film Arjun Reddy with Vijay Deverakonda, added that he doesn’t agree with the reviews of his films either. Sandeep feels critics these days are harsh on films. “It’s too toxic,” he said.

Animal, released on December 1, also features Rashmika Mandanna, in the role of a woman who agrees to marry Ranbir’s Rannvijay in a day, only to be betrayed by him in marriage when he goes to sleep with a woman to take out business secrets. Bobby Deol features in the role of the main antagonist, Abrar, a man who forces himself on hi third wife at their wedding venue in front of hundreds of guests and later, abuses his other two wives in forcing them to sleep with him. Anil Kapoor plays the role of Ranbir’s father, a man who yells at his wife every time she asks him to improve his relationship with his son.

Animal has crossed Rs 850 crore at the worldwide Box Office and is running beyond Rs 525 crore at the domestic Box Office. Your thoughts on Sandeep’s statements?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.