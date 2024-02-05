Home

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Makes Shocking Revelation To Why Ranbir Kapoor Didn’t Feature In Kabir Singh

Director and writer Sandeep Reddy Vanga in a recent conversation revealed why Ranbir Kapoor couldn't be featured in the love drama movie Kabir Singh which was a remake of Arjun Reddy

Mumbai: Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is currently basking his success in his last released film Animal, which proved to be a massive hit among the audience. The movie starred prominent Bollywood celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and other actors who played a pivotal role in the movie. During a recent conversation with Dainik Bhaskar, Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga revealed the reason why he couldn’t cast Ranbir Kapoor in Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh. Here’s what Sandeep added.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Reveals Why Ranbir Kapoor Couldn’t Be Casted In Kabir Singh

During the conversation with the media house, Sandeep Reddy Vanga made a shocking revelation that after the release of Arjun Reddy, Ranbir Kapoor dropped him a text. Eventually, Reddy missed the text because Ranbir dropped an SMS on Vanga’s mobile number and then the Kabir Singh director pointed out that he does not carry the habit of reading SMSs in a generation where everyone prefers using WhatsApp.

Sandeep Reddy added, He (Ranbir Kapoor) SMSed me. Ever since WhatsApp has come, the habit of checking SMS has gone. I stopped checking SMS because everyone uses WhatsApp. Ranbir actually showed me the message also I think. Like this, I have missed a lot of people’s messages. Anil ji, Anil Kapoor had also messaged (sic).”

When stumbled upon the question of Ranbir Kapoor could have been the ideal choice for the Hindi version of Arjun Reddy in Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh. The director simply said no to the answer. He added, “No, Ranbir very clearly said that he wouldn’t do a remake. So, I knew (sic).”

There have been several instances where Sandeep Reddy Vanga had talks with Ranveer Singh. In a recent conversation with the media house, Vanga revealed that he had a conversation with Ranveer Singh over the phone for 40 minutes and a long passage of text which made Sandeep put in deep thoughts about his last film Animal. Vanga also gave an update on how the Dunki actor, Shah Rukh Khan had liked the teaser and Sandeep looks forward to collaborating with him in one of his films.

Ranbir Kapoor Gives Update on Animal Park

In a recent conversation with the media, the Animal star revealed that Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal was a blockbuster film that was highly appreciated by the audience, during the interaction Ranbir stated that Sandeep Vanga has the liberty to take his film to an extreme level. He also added that the second part of the movie can get darker and complex.

Also, there are more updates on Animal Park, which is expected to commence its shoot by 2025. The maker of the movie revealed that Animal Part Two has got its basic structure of the script ready and is looking forward to being in touch with the writers in the second half of 2024.

