Sandeep Reddy Vanga Reveals He Played Animal Movie To His 7 Year Old Son, Finds ‘Underwear Action’ Scene Funny

Animal director Sandep Reddy Vanga recently revealed that he showed Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal movie to his seven-year-old son, Arjun Reddy. He also revealed that his son found a particular scene in the movie funny.

Mumbai: Director and writer Sandeep Reddy Vanga who last directed a gangster-action movie Animal is still creating buzz around the town. The movie was first released in theaters on December 1, 2023, and later got an OTT version on Netflix. Recently Sandeep Reddy has been making headlines because of multiple controversies which were later pointed out and many also questioned the misogyny aspect of the movie. However, Sandeep recently revealed that he played the Animal movie for his seven-year-old son. For the unknown, Sandeep’s son’s name is Arjun Reddy. However, the little kiddo saw the edited version of the movie and found a particular sequence funny.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Plays Ranbir Starrer Animal For His 7-Year-Old Son

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Sandeep Reddy Vanga added, “What we did was, we removed all the scenes he shouldn’t be watching, put a new edit on a hard disk, and showed that to him. This was during New Year’s in Goa. He saw the film, but I’ve chopped all the A-rated scenes (sic).” There was one particular scene where Arjun Reddy pointed out and called it funny. Sandeep Vanga added, “He said that the underwear action scene was very funny (sic).”

Sandeep Vanga Opens Up About ‘Ideological Battles’ with His Wife At Home

The Kabir Singh director also mentioned multiple aspects of his ongoing life. He mentioned the differences he faces with his wife at home particularly the ideological ones. Sandeep explained, “I get genuine feedback at home. She felt that there was a lot of bloodshed. She (Vanga’s wife) didn’t say anything about misogyny and all (sic).”

Updates On Animal Park

During a conversation with Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, he recently revealed that the gangster-action movie was so much loved by the audience that it gave Sandeep Reddy Vanga to direct his next project of Animal in a darker concept. He further stated that Sandeep has the confidence to go darker and more complex in his upcoming movie Animal Park. The Animal movie made a whopping box office collection of Rs 900 crores. The movie also starred prominent Bollywood actors like Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, and other actors.

Basic Structure Of The Script Confirmed For Animal Park

There have been rumours that the makers of the movie had already drafted a basic structure of the Animal Part Two script when Animal was being directed. It is to be believed that Sandeep Reddy Vanga will be closely working with the writers of the movie in the second half of 2024 and the project will start its direction by early 2025.

