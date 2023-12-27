Home

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Reveals Not Ranbir Kapoor But Bobby Deol’s Character in Animal is ‘Misogynist’, Talks About Domestic Rape

In an exclusive interview, Sandeep Reddy Vanga admitted that Bobby Deol's character in Animal is indeed misogynist in the film and not Ranbir's.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga says indeed Bobby Deol's character 'Abrar' was misogynist.

Ever since Sandeep Reddy Vanga released ‘Animal,’ the film has been a hot topic of discussion. The movie, which glorifies violence and misogyny, has still managed to garner quite a decent revenue at the box office. Now, in an exclusive interview with India Today, the director of the movie stated that he has become immune to criticism. Also, Vanga revealed that indeed Bobby Deol’s character in the film ‘Abrar’ is a misogynist character.

It’s not the first time that audiences have criticized Sandeep’s film. Before Animal, the director also filmed movies such as Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy, both of which received major backlash due to misogynistic concepts. During an interview with India Today, Kabir Singh director revealed that Bobby Deol’s character in the film was indeed misogynist. The director said, “Actually in ‘Animal,’ the misogynist character is Bobby Deol’s, not Ranbir Kapoor. He committed a domestic rape, and so if people will talk about that character, I would say okay, it’s there, it’s a fact, but don’t say that Ranbir’s character Ranvijay is a misogynist character. Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh is misogynistic; it’s nonsense.”

“What’s there, you talk about that; no one is stopping you. Despite Abrar being an abusive husband, his three wives loved him so much that they still protected him in the end,” the director further added.

Sandeep’s Reaction to Critics

When the director was asked whether these comments bothered him or made an impact on him, he responded by saying that now it doesn’t bother me at all. Arjun Reddy director said, “No, it doesn’t bother me. Look at the box office numbers and the love people are giving me; that’s enough. Having said that, the way some critics here talk about the filmmaker’s intention is sad. Many criticize my film in a very nice way, ‘They point out this was wrong, this was okay, and I don’t think this can happen, and then the final verdict.’ I am happy with such critics, but then some write, ‘You should not waste your time and money to watch the film.'”

About Animal

The film portrays the immense love of a son towards his father, which eventually becomes toxic. Animal was released on December 01, 2023, and featured Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri in key roles. The movie has garnered a whopping Rs 850 crore worldwide.

