Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend and producer Sandip Ssingh has shared the screenshots of his chat with the late actor dated back in 2018. Telling his side of the story after questions were raised about his relationship with Sushant, he made the WhatsApp chats with the actor and his family public. Sharing the chats, he wrote, “Sorry bhai, my silence has broken 20 years of my image and family into pieces. I was unaware that friendship requires a certificate in today’s time. Today I am making our personal chats public, as this is the last resort which proves our equation. #sushantsinghrajput #sandipssingh.” Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty's Confession to NCB: Procured Drugs For Sushant Singh Rajput Through Showik Chakraborty

The chat is from the year 2016 till 2018 which also includes the details of a visit to the actor’s farmhouse in Pawana. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Cook Dipesh Sawant is Active Member of Drug Syndicate: NCB Official

In the first screenshot, Sandip wrote, “Bhai..it’s not that I always call because I need you for work…I miss you and feel like coming and talking to you. I know that even you are going through tough times but these all are phases of life. Anyways, felt like meeting talking eating and sitting alone with you till from night to morning. Miss you miss you…I am with you anytime. I know bhai you have many friends now but you need heart and genuine people around. Love you take care.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death's Cook Dipesh Sawant Sent to NCB Custody Till Sept 9, His Lawyer Claims He Was in Custody Since Sept 4

To which Sushant responded, “I don’t have friends that I should have but it’s not the case. I just have Shetty and you are always welcome bhai.”

In another post he wrote, “On 14th June when I heard about you I was unable to stop myself and I rushed to your house in grief but was shocked to see no one present except Mittu Didi. I am still thinking whether I was wrong to stand by your sister in that critical time or I should have waited for your other friends to come.”

The second screenshot he shared is with Sushant’s sister Meetu Singh where he wrote, “Coming home by 9 pm will sit and explain everything.” To which Meetu responded with ‘ok’. He then shared an official statement that had to go at that time in the public domain. The chat is from a day after Sushant’s death.



Revealing about the Mauritius trip and the police case, he shared an official letter by the police which claims that he was not involved in any police case in Mauritius nor subject to any ongoing enquiry being conducted by Police. He wrote, “Just want to end the speculation on the planted Mauritius story to degrade my image of a self-made person out of jealousy and put me down. Sharing the letter from the Mauritius Police. There was no such case ever filed.



Earlier, Sushant’s family lawyer told Pinkvilla, “Meetu (Sushant’s sister) was devastated after seeing Sushant’s body so she went and she was lying down in the room so he just saw an opportunity and he took charge. Nobody in the family knows him, how did he come there. Suddenly how did he start taking charge. Since nobody from the family was there, there was an opening for him. I guess it should have been Pithani (Siddharth, Sushant’s flatmate) who should have been there and not Sandip.”