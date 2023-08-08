Home

Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner Bryan Randall Dies At 57

While Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall managed to keep their romance away from the media glare for the most part, the actress once revealed that she had found the love of her life in the photographer.

Sandra Bullock's longtime partner passes away.

All is not well with Hollywood diva Sandra Bullock as her longtime partner, Bryan Randall recently died at the age of 57 after a three-year-long struggle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The family of the photographer confirmed the news to Page Six. They were quoted as saying, “It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS,” They further revealed that Bryan Randall chose to keep his journey with ALS private and those close to him did their best to honour his request.

Bryan Randall’s family has asked for donations to honour his memory. The money will be given to the ALS Association and the Massachusetts General Hospital.

Sandra Bullock on the ‘love of her life’

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall managed to keep their relationship away from the limelight for the most part. However, the Miss Congeniality actress revealed during the 2021 Red Table Talk that she had found the love of her life in the photographer. She was quoted as saying that they share two beautiful children and it is the best thing ever.

For the unversed, the actress has adopted her son Louis and daughter Laila. She revealed that Bryan Randall is an example that she would want her children to have. Sandra Bullock said that she has a partner who is very Christian, and although she does not always agree with him, he is always an example.

Sandra Bullock on her views on marriage

Opening up about marriage, Sandra Bullock said, “I don’t need a paper to be a devoted partner, devoted mother. I don’t need to be told to be ever-present in the hardest of times. I don’t need to be told to weather a storm with a good man.”

For the unversed, the sources in Us Weekly believed that Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall had parted ways before his demise as the couple had not made any public appearances for a long time. However, neither of the two confirmed the rumours.

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, ALS is a rare neurological disease that affects the patient’s motor neurons.

