Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik’s Divorce Rumours Resurface; Deets Inside

The former Pakistani cricket captain Shoaib Malik recently altered his Instagram bio, leaving fans speculating if all is well between him and his better half Sania Mirza.

Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza and former Pakistani cricket captain Shoaib Malik have been making headlines for some time now due to the speculations of their divorce. However, neither of the two reacted to the reports except for Sania Mirza’s cryptic posts back in November last year. While these rumours had died down, they recently resurfaced after netizens came across something which left them concerned. The former cricket captain has altered his Instagram bio, leaving fans speculating if all is well between him and his better half Sania Mirza.

Shoaib Malik changes his Insta bio

Previously Shoaib Malik’s Insta bio mentioned him as Sania Mirza’s husband, “Husband to a superwoman @mirzasaniar”. However, now, his Insta bio terms him as a father, “Father to One True Blessing.” This recent change has led the netizens to believe that the power couple is headed for a divorce.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s relationship timeline

For the unversed, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik got married in a traditional Muslim ceremony in Hyderabad on 12th April 2010. Their wedding ceremony was followed by a Walima ceremony in Pakistan. The couple welcomed their first child, a son in 2018, whom they named Izhaan. These two are often seen spending time with their little bundle of joy.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s divorce rumours

The speculations of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik parting ways first emerged back in November 2022 when several sources alleged that the power couple had been living separately after settling divorce matters and were co-parenting their son Izhaan. Adding fuel to the fire, one of Sania Mirza’s social media posts suggested that she and her husband were going through a rough patch. After this, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik even hosted a show together, ‘The Mirza and Malik Show’, putting an end to divorce rumours.

Shoaib Malik-Ayesha Omar’s link-up rumours

The rumours of Shoaib Malik being in a relationship with Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar started doing rounds after they worked together in a magazine photoshoot. Nevertheless, Ayesha Omar dismissed the reports saying that she can never be attracted to a married man.

