Home

Entertainment

Sania Mirza Heaps Praise on Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Ad as She Recalls ‘Trashy Statements’ From Society

Sania Mirza Heaps Praise on Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Ad as She Recalls ‘Trashy Statements’ From Society

Sania Mirza heaped praise on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ad commercial as she recalled 'trashy statements' from society.

Sania Mirza Heaps Praise on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Ad as She Recalls 'Trashy Statements' From Society

Sania Mirza Heaps Praise on Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Ad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Pepsi ad is creating waves as it has redefined gender dynamics and also reflected upon societal taboos. In the commercial, the actor questions the social norms and stereotypes towards women and how it is high time to reject naysayers. Samantha, who is admired by her fans for her bold and unabashed stand in terms of calling out sexism is being considered the perfect choice to feature in the video. Her fans and followers have showered her with praise. Now, former Indian Tennis player Sania Mirza also lauded Samantha’s ad and recalled her experiences when ‘nasty statements’ were said against her.

CHECK OUT SANIA MIRZA’S VIRAL POST:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

You may like to read

SANIA MIRZA PRAISES SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU’S AD COMMERCIAL

Sania took to her Instagram handle and reposted her commercial and captioned her post as “Watching this film brings back so many memories. How people commented what will a women’s tennis player achieve. Tennis is not a sport for women. How far can she even go? But I followed my dream, never gave up because I believed in myself and did not give into what society had to say about me. I rose above doubt, trashy statements, with determination and will power to achieve success and #RiseUpBaby! For me, #RiseUpBaby represents the resilience and determination required to achieve greatness. I rose above doubt, trashy statements, with determination and willpower to achieve success. This new ad by @pepsiindia and @samantharuthprabhuoffl is the perfect inspiration for young women today to keep pushing and rise up to achieve their dreams. #RiseUpBaby #Collaboration.”

SANIA MIRZA CALLED OUT SEXISM IN THE PAST

Sania has previously faced a lot of sexism in terms of her life choices. She was once asked in an interview about her family plans post marriage with Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. In her interaction with Rajdeep Sardesai for India Today Sania opined “You sound disappointed I’m not choosing motherhood over being number one in the world,” she said, adding, “but I’ll answer your question anyway. That’s the question I face all the time as a woman, that all women have to face – the first is marriage and then it’s motherhood. Unfortunately, that’s when we’re settled, and no matter how many Wimbledons we win or number ones in the world we become, we don’t become settled. But eventually it will happen, not right now. And when it does happen, I’ll be the first one to tell everybody when I plan to do that.”

For more updates on Sania Mirza and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.