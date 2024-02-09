Home

Sanjana Sanghi Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous in Black Leather Pants and Turtle Neck as She Soaks The California Sun – See Photos

Sanjana Sanghi looked drop dead gorgeous in her latest Instagram post. The actress is currently in Los Angeles and is teasing fans with pictures as something is big is coming up.

Sanjana Sanghi is raising the temperature with her latest Instagram post. The actress who was recently seen in Dhak Dhak shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram account on Friday where she looked drop-dead gorgeous. Sanjana, who made her debut in Rockstar at the age of 13 has appeared in various Bollywood movies. However, now her recent Insta post is teasing fans that the actress might make a Hollywood debut. No official confirmation on the same has been made yet.

The actress, known for her captivating portrayals as Manjari in Dhak Dhak and Sakshi in Kadak Singh, has been residing in New York for the past few weeks. It appears that another significant surprise awaits her admirers. Speculation arises among fans whether Sanjana Sanghi is poised to make her mark in Hollywood with her irresistible charm. In her latest Insta post, Sanjana can be seen wearing Black leather pants and a Black turtle neck top. Further, the actress accessorised the look by adding a black and golden bag and a golden watch.

Take a look at the picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjana Sanghi (@sanjanasanghi96)

Sharing the picture, Sanjan wrote, “The Californian skies can fix many things, nervousness about new adventures for one.” As soon as the photo went online it grabbed netizens’ attention as they took to the comment section and spammed it with love and appreciation. While one user wrote “beautiful” another said, “Rockstar mein hi pyar ho gya tha madam se. agar ye thoda dhyan krle to mein new jersey se inhe milne jau.”

Meanwhile, during an interview, Sanjan talked about how she learned from her mistakes as she started her career very early. The actress said, “I am quite obsessed with mistakes. Mujhe aisa lagta hai ki jitna aap galtiyon se seekh sakte ho, mujhe nahi lagta you can learn that much from your wins or successes,” she remarks, adding, “Delhi mai hi saari galtiyaan hui hain, yahin mera school aur mera college hai. I feel like all of those have added up to being able to now make some sense of my life.”

Sanajan was last seen in Kadak Singh which also featured Pankaj Tripathi. The movie was released on November 22, 2023, and was helmed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury.

