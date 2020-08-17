Actor Sanjay Dutt visited the Lilavati hospital with his sister Priya Dutt on Sunday at around 12 noon. As per a report published in Mid-Day, while Priya left the hospital at 3:15 pm, the actor stayed up till 5 pm. The visit to the hospital was to reportedly chart out the further route of the treatment that the actor is supposed to take after being diagnosed with lung cancer. Also Read - Sher Hai Tu Sher! Sanjay Dutt's Friend Kamli Aka Paresh Ghelani Writes a Heartwarming Letter For Him

Sanjay met Dr Jalil Parkar, senior pulmonologist on Sunday and his meeting with both the actor and his sister went for over three hours. The actor then went through another round of tests. A day prior, both he and his sister visited Kokilaben Hospital. The daily reported that the actor is expected to begin his chemotherapy sessions there soon.

Sanjay was also reportedly accompanied by his best friend Paresh Ghelani during his visit to the hospital on Sunday.

As reported by India Today, around Rs 735 crore is riding on Sanjay Dutt with six films in the pipeline. While most of them are more or less completed, YRF’s Prithviraj has gone into a total fix with around 60 per cent of the shooting still left to take place.

Meanwhile, it was on last Sunday that the actor checked in to the Lilavati Hospital after experiencing breathlessness. While the doctors initially suspected him to contract COVID-19, the test reports came out to be negative only to show something more serious. The actor was reportedly diagnosed with adenocarcinoma of the lung, Stage 3 which is a sub-type of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).