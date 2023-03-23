Home

Entertainment

Trishala Dutt Turns Heads With Her Spicy Sangria Look in Sexy Pink Floral Dress Worth Rs 1,40,999

Trishala Dutt Turns Heads With Her Spicy Sangria Look in Sexy Pink Floral Dress Worth Rs 1,40,999

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt's new look in a hot and sexy deep pink dress with a stylish belt makes some noise on the internet. See her drool-worthy pics here.

Trishala Dutt Turns Heads With Her Spicy Sangria Look in Sexy Pink Floral Dress Worth Rs 1,40,999

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt is making heads turn after uploading a series of pictures in a hot and sexy deep pink dress. She must have gone out for dinner yesterday and that’s when the star kid got clicked. Trishala, who has a private account on Instagram, has shared her hot look for followers.

Trishala is an active user of Instagram. She has been living in the US and keeps sharing her pics on the social media platform. For the dinner date, Trishala wore a gorgeous frock-style dress from Australian fashion designer Zimmermann. It’s a deep pink floral silk linen organza mini dress with shirring at the center back, a full gathered skirt with lining underneath and a separate self-covered belt. Trishala flaunted her toned thighs and shining legs in this gorgeous dress that she wore for dinner. As mentioned on the website, the dress cost Rs 1,40,999.

You may like to read

Dutt has surprised netizens with her transformation photos. The 33-year-old shared new pictures on Instagram that shows her in her leanest best. Flaunting an envy-worthy body, Trishala looked stunning in a pink outfit. She captioned her photo with an angel emoji.

Fans called Trishala as Ms Dutt and showered her with love on the comment section. A user said, “Wowww love how it looks like you’re stepping out of a portal! 🔥😍 so cool”. Another user said, “Beautiful 😍Miss Dutt”. The third user said, “Sweet and spicy at the same time🥵”.

A psychotherapist by profession, Trishala Dutt‘s Instagram page is dedicated to mental health, lifestyle, and fashion.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.