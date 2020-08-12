Actor Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer on Tuesday and social media is flooded with prayers and wishes for Baba’s speedy recovery. It’s shocking news for him, family members, friends, and fans. The actor is devastated by the news and has left for the US for instant medical treatment. The news was confirmed by trade analyst and film industry insider Komal Nahta on Tuesday night. “Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer. Let’s pray for his speedy recovery,” tweeted Nahta on his verified Twitter account, @KomalNahta. Also Read - Sanjay Dutt Diagnosed With Stage 3 Lung Cancer: Devastated Actor Needs Instant And Rigorous Treatment, Leaves For US

As soon as the news spread, Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who is a cancer survivor himself, took to Twitter and wrote, "You are, have and always will be a fighter @duttsanjay I know the pain it causes but I also know you are strong and will see this tough phase through. My prayers and best wishes for your speedy recovery."

You are, have and always will be a fighter @duttsanjay. I know the pain it causes but I also know you are strong and will see this tough phase through. My prayers and best wishes for your speedy recovery. — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 11, 2020



One of the fans wrote, “Right from the time I remember I have a been a huge fan of #SanjayDutt. The news of @duttsanjay being diagnosed with lung cancer is really disturbing. Yet, I have faith in miracles & I pray you recover. Strength to you my hero. #worstyear2020”

Here’s what Sanjay Dutt’s fans are posting on Twitter:

2020 has been bringing bad news one after another, now cancer to #SanjayDutt get well soon Baba — OMESH PAL RAMPAL (@chogawiaan) August 12, 2020

#SanjayDutt #SanjayDutt Has Stage 3 Lung Cancer, He Is Flying Off To USA For Immediate Treatment. Get Well Soon Sanju Baba, Wishing You A Speedy Recovery. #SanjayDutt @duttsanjay pic.twitter.com/gBcTu5IyTV — KING BRIJESH (@brijeshrock2) August 11, 2020

Dear Sanjay,i am your fan since long.Since i came to know about #sanjayduttcancer ,I have a humble request to u plz convert to islam coz ur mother was a muslim n islam is the true religion.Plz repent before it’s too late. Allah is most merciful InshaAllah he #SanjayDutt pic.twitter.com/Si02VDxVhX — Suleman Butt ( Stay home) (@SulemanButt15) August 12, 2020

However, Sanjay Dutt’s stage 3 lung cancer is curable and needs to get it treated ASAP. The actor’s close friend revealed, “It is curable. He needs instant and rigorous treatment for which he leaves immediately.” He had been admitted to Lilavati Hospital after he reportedly complained of breathlessness. The doctors thought this might be because of COVID-19 so he underwent a Coronavirus test but the results came out negative. After being in the hospital for two days, he got discharged.