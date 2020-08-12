Actor Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer. It’s shocking news for him, family members, friends and fans. The actor is devastated by the news and needs immediate and rigorous treatment for which he leaves for the US immediately. A close friend of the actor has revealed to Bollywood Hungama that, “Baba is devastated. He has little children. Fortunately, they are in Dubai right now with their mother. But breaking this awful news to them would be an ordeal.” Also Read - Sanjay Dutt Diagnosed With Stage 3 Lung Cancer, Will Be Flying to US For 'Medical Treatment'

However, Sanjay Dutt's stage 3 lung cancer is curable and needs to get it treated ASAP. The friend further revealed, "It is curable. He needs instant and rigorous treatment for which he leaves immediately."

Last week, the Rocky actor had been admitted to Lilavati Hospital after he reportedly complained of breathlessness. The doctors thought this might be because of COVID-19 so he underwent a Coronavirus test but the results came out negative. After being in the hospital for two days, he got discharged.

On August 11, Sanjay Dutt made a social media post saying that he is taking a break from work for some medical treatment. His post read, "Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry if unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon".

View this post on Instagram 🙏🏻 A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) on Aug 11, 2020 at 4:09am PDT



Sanjay Dutt is staying alone in his Mumbai residence as his wife Manyata and two children Shahraan Dutt and Iqra Dutt have been staying in Dubai since the lockdown. In an interview some weeks ago Dutt told the portal, “I miss them a lot, I connect with them frequently via video calls and enjoy talking to them. Time flies when I have my family with me virtually and it gives me immense joy to see them happy and dancing everywhere. Family is the greatest treasure than anything else, there is no frequently in this, you just connect when you feel like without counting the numbers, day, and time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) on Feb 10, 2019 at 10:46pm PST



We wish Sanjay Dutt a speedy and complete recovery!