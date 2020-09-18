Actor Sanjay Dutt, who is undergoing treatment for lung cancer in Mumbai, reaches Dubai with wife Maanayata Dutt and finally meets his children Shahraan and Iqra after months. The actor was in the city during the coronavirus lockdown and his wife and kids were in Dubai. Maanayata had come to Mumbai as soon as she got to know about Sanjay’s health. The reunion picture was shared by Maanayata early today with a heartwarming caption that made us emotional. “Today…I want to thank God for the gift of family. No complaints…No requests… just to be together, forever. Amen 🙏 #blessedbeyondmeasure #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod🙏,” she wrote. Also Read - Sanjay Dutt Jets Off to Dubai With Maanayata to Spend Time With Kids For a Week

The family reunion photo shared by Maanyata has her with Sanjay Dutt, Shahraan and Iqra. Also Read - Sanjay Dutt's Wife Maanayata Dutt Shares Inspiring Post About Fighting And Facing Fears as Actor Battles With Lung Cancer

Have a look at this beautiful family:

Three days ago, Maanayata had shared a post where she talked about fear. She had written, “Fear has two meanings: Forget Everything And Run or Face Everything And Rise….the choice is yours! 🙏”.



Sanjay Dutt made an announcement on August 11 that he will be taking a break from work on medical grounds as he wants his health should not deteriorate. He keeps on visiting Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai for check-ups. There were reports earlier that said that the Sadak 2 actor will be moving to the US for getting the cancer treatment, but as of now, there is no official statement from the actor and his family. He shall later on go to the US as he has a five-year US visa, as of now, he will be getting the treatment from Mumbai.

Sanjay Dutt has surprised his fans by completing his Shamshera schedule in which he plays the antagonist. He has also finished the dubbing. There are reports that after coming from Dubai, Sanjay Dutt will resume work on his other films KGF 2 and Bhuj.