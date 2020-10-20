Actor Sanjay Dutt, who has been diagnosed with lung cancer is getting himself treated in Mumbai’s Kokilaben hospital. The actor has been very strong throughout this one-month-long journey and has even kept his fans updated with his medical conditions. Sanjay Dutt has joined his colleagues on the sets, he is even seen prepping for the role of Adheera in KGF: Chapter 2. A family member of Dutt has recently revealed that the Munnabhai MBBS actor has responded well to lung cancer treatment. Also Read - Sanjay Dutt Looks Fit And Fabulous in New Pictures After Assuring Fans That he Would Beat Cancer

The family member spoke to PTI and said, "The news was like he has got six months or this month to live, (but) it has never been that scene. He was detected with a kind of lung cancer for which treatment started in Mumbai and he has responded very well to the treatment." The family member added saying Sanjay Dutt is responding well to the medications and treatment: "He went for his test today and the results have come out very good. With God's grace and everyone's blessings, he has responded very well".

A week ago, a video of Sanjay Dutt shared by his hairstylist Aalim Hakim went viral where he could be seen assuring his fans that he would fight cancer and emerge victorious in life. "Hi, this is Sanjay Dutt. Good to be back in the salon. Got a haircut. If you see this, this is a recent scar in my life, but I will beat it. I will be out of this cancer soon," he said.



On the work front, Sanjay Dutt has several films riding on his shoulders such as KGF: Chapter 2 that he is going to begin soon, Prithviraj that features Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar in the lead. Shamshera and Torbaaz are also there in the pipeline.