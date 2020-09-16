Actor Sanjay Dutt is undergoing treatment for lung cancer in Mumbai. The actor made an announcement on August 11 that he will be taking a break from work on medical grounds as he wants his health should not deteriorate. He keeps on visiting Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai for check-ups. There were reports earlier that said that the Sadak 2 actor will be moving to the US for getting the cancer treatment, but as of now, there is no official statement from the actor and his family. Also Read - Sanjay Dutt's Wife Maanayata Dutt Shares Inspiring Post About Fighting And Facing Fears as Actor Battles With Lung Cancer

Sanjay Dutt has completed his first round of chemotherapy and on Tuesday, he left the country in the evening around 5 pm with his wife Maanayata Dutt. There is a report in TOI, an industry source who he close to Sanjay Dutt’s family said that he has taken a chartered flight to Dubai to meet his kids Shahraan and Iqra. The source said, “Sanjay is doing well, and is expected back home in just a week or 10 days. He wanted to see his twins, who are still in Dubai. They’re attending their classes from there.” Also Read - Sanjay Dutt Resumes Shamshera Shoot, Will Resume Second Round of Medical Treatment Soon

Sanjay Dutt has surprised his fans by completing his Shamshera schedule in which he plays the antagonist. He has also finished the dubbing. There are reports that after coming from Dubai, Sanjay Dutt will resume work on his other films KGF 2 and Bhuj. Also Read - Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor Starrer Sadak 2 Becomes Lowest Rated Film on IMDb

Sanjay Dutt shall later on go to the US as he now has a five-year US visa, as of now, he will be getting the treatment from Mumbai.

Maanayata Dutt took to social media on Tuesday to share the post along with a throwback picture of herself. “Fear has two meanings: Forget Everything And Run or Face Everything And Rise….the choice is yours! #fightyourfears #riseandshine #selfbelief #throwback #love #grace #positivity #dutts #challenging yet #beautifullife #thankyougod,” she wrote with the picture.