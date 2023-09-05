Home

Sanjay Dutt Left Red-Faced as Subhash Ghai Teases Him About Madhuri Dixit at 30 Years of Khalnayak Celebrations

At the 30 years of Khalnayak celebrations, director Subhash Ghai shared an interesting anecdote and took a jibe at Sanjay Dutt. He mentioned Madhuri Dixit who wasn't a part of the celebrations, and teased Dutt.

An old still of Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit from Khalnayak

Mumbai: It was an awkward moment for Sanjay Dutt when Subhash Ghai decided to tease him in front of the media and their colleagues. The incident happened at the grand celebration of Khalnayak which completed 30 years on Monday. Along with Dutt and Ghai, Alka Yagnik, Jackie Shroff, Ila Arun and Ali Asgar among others were present to recall their time and celebrate the iconic film together. During the Q&A session with the media, when asked about how confident he was while making Khalnayak, Ghai said Sanju Baba seemed more confident than him.

“I was always quite confident but as a director, you have your moments of nervousness too. But Sanju was more confident than me about the movie,” he said. He then left Sanjay Dutt red-faced and teased him about Madhuri Dixit. The director, who’s more popularly known as the showman of the industry, went on to say, “Yeh bolta tha ‘yeh picture bahot door tak jayegi’ par dekhta tha Madhuri ki taraf (He would say this film is going to go very far but he would look at Madhuri).” While everyone else kept laughing, Dutt didn’t know how to react and he kept mum.

Dutt and Madhuri reportedly started dating while working together on the sets of the 1993 film. The two were head over heels in love with each other once but things took a tough turn in their relationship after the actor’s arrest following the 1993 Mumbai Bomb Blast case. Their chemistry was appreciated on-screen and they appeared in several films together including the much-celebrated one – Saajan.

It was during the launch of Kalank four years back that Sanjay and Madhuri came together years later. Both of them played crucial roles in the Abhishek Varman directorial which also starred Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur.

