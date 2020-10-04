A recent picture of actor Sanjay Dutt is circulating on the internet where he is wearing a blue collar t-shirt, dark blue cargo pants, white canvas shoes and carrying a sling bag. He looks weak in the pic and fans could not help but point it out. Everyone on social media who has seen the pic of Dutt is worried about his health. Sanjay Dutt is looking weaker while posing along with one of his fans. Also Read - 'He Has Been a Rockstar'! Sanjay Dutt To Resume Shoot of Prithviraj Starring Akshay Kumar Post Diwali

Many well-wishers prayed for Sanjay's speedy recovery after seeing him lose weight after announcing a break from work. "Baba looks so weak. Hope he recovers soon," a user wrote. "Hope he feels better soon," another one wrote.

"He has started to look extremely frail! Hope he feels better soon! ❤️", the third user said.

Sanjay’s wife Maanayata also shared a pic with Dutt and who looked weak. The caption read, “And how do you survive what you have been given to bear. You keep putting one foot in front of the other and you keep walking….walking together in life❤️❤️ #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifulllife #thankyougod 🙏”.

Currently, Sanjay Dutt is not in the best of his health. On August 11, he had shared that he was taking a break for medical treatment. He keeps on visiting Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai for check-ups. There were reports earlier that said that the Sadak 2 actor will be moving to the US for getting the cancer treatment, but as of now, there is no official statement from the actor and his family. He shall later on go to the US as he has a five-year US visa, as of now, he will be getting the treatment from Mumbai.

The actor is currently in Dubai with his family. He met his children Shahraan and Iqra after months of lockdown.

We wish for Sanjay Dutt’s speedy recovery.