The said news of veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor's passing away has left everyone sad. The unfortunate death of the actor took place on Thursday morning. Rishi Kapoor, who was 67 years old, was admitted to the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday night after his health started to deteriorate.

Soon after the news of his demise broke, his fans from across the country and the industry took to social media to express their grief. Actor Sanjay Dutt, who was worked with Rishi Kapoor in movies like

Sahibaan, Raju Chacha, Agneepath, and many others, took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt note for the late actor.

“Dear Chintu sir, You have been an inspiration to me throughout my life and career. You have taught me to live life to the fullest and to face life even when I was going through my low days. I had the honour to work with you in many films where you always guided me. You fight against cancer has been long. But you never made me feel once that you were suffering even when I spoke to you in New York… even at that time you were so full of life.”

“The last time I met you at home a few months back for dinner, you were still so concerned about me. You have always cared for me. Today is the saddest day for me because I have lost a family member, a friend, a brother and a person who showed me to live life with a smile no matter what. I will miss you Chintu sir. May God bless you and may you always be happy in heaven. I love you Chintu sir. Always will,” wrote Sanjay Dutt.”

Other celebs such as Rajinikanth, Lata Mangeshkar and Kamal Haasan to Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar, also took to social media and expressed their feelings.