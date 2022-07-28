Sanjay Dutt Pens Heartfelt Post on Ranbir Kapoor Getting Trolled: Sanjay Dutt’s bond with his Shamshera co-star Ranbir Kapoor is well known across B-town circles ever since the latter made his Bollywood debut. Ranbir also played Sanjay’s role in his blockbuster biopic Sanju directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Sanjay has often stated in his interviews that he considers Ranbir as his son and has always been fond of him. Ranbir has been at the receiving end of lot of flak post the debacle of his period action-drama Shamshera. Ranbir’s portrayal of a dacoit in an epic revenge saga got lukewarm response from the audiences. After director Karan Malhotra, Sanjay too came in defence of Shamshera and wrote a long Instagram post defending Ranbir who’s getting all the hate from online trolls. The actor captioned his post as, “#ShamsheraIsOurs”Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor's 'Shamshera' Director Karan Malhotra Pens Heartfelt Note At His Film's Box-Office Failure: 'I Couldn't Handle The Hate'

Sanjay Dutt Calls Shamshera ‘Labour of Love’

Sanjay Dutt Calls Shamshera 'Labour of Love'

Sanjay, who plays the arch-villain Shuddh Singh in the film took to his Instagram handle and shared his statement. The actor's statement read, "Films are acts of passion – passion to tell a story, to bring to life characters you've never met before. Shamshera is one such labour of love to which we gave our all. It's a movie made up of blood, sweat and tears. It's a dream that we brought on screen. Movies are made for audiences to relish. And every movie finds its viewers, sooner or later. Shamshera found a lot of people hating on it; some of the hate came from people who didn't even watch it. I find it horrible that people don't respect the hard work we all put in. I admire Karan as a filmmaker, and mostly as a person. He is one of the best directors I have worked with in my long career of four decades. He has the knack of giving characters that strike a chord. We did that with Agneepath, where he gave me Kancha Cheena to play. The process of working on it was brilliant. He trusted me again with Shamshera and what a ball of a time we had making this film, and bringing to life Shuddh Singh."

Sanjay Says ‘Shamshera Will Find Its Tribe’

The actor further added, “Karan is like family and success or failure aside, it will always be an honour to work with him. I stand by him always. Shamshera will find its tribe someday but until it does, I stand resolute with the film, the memories we created, the bond we shared, the laughs we had, the hardships we went through. I thank the whole unit – cast and crew of the film who stayed with the film for four years, through the pandemic, through my own personal rough times. Ranbir and I have forged a bond for life with this film. His craft and ability to depict emotionality on screen is par excellence. It pains to see how people are so eager to spew hatred on the work of one of the most hardworking and talented actors of our times. Art and our commitment for it transcends the hate coming our way. The love we feel for the film and its people goes beyond everything that’s being said. Baaki kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna! #ShamsheralsOurs”

Shamshera is produced by Yash Raj Films and also stars Vaani Kapoor opposite Ranbir. Karan Malhotra has previously directed Hrithik Roshan’s actioner Agneepath and Akshay Kumar-Sidharth Malhotra starrer Brothers.

